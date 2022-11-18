ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

americanmilitarynews.com

University of Virginia shooting hits close to home for three Navy football players

Amin Hassan got pulled out of class Monday morning to be told the news. Anton Hall Jr. had already gotten the gut-wrenching report via a phone call from his father. Within moments, a typical Monday at the Naval Academy had been shattered for the two sophomore football players. In the blink of an eye, Hall and Hassan joined the long list of Americans impacted by gun violence.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
GW Hatchet

Staff Editorial: After the tragic shooting at UVA, where do we go from here?

Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Robb and countless others – for as long as the members of this editorial board have been alive, school shootings have cast a shadow over our education. And now, this violence has continued into our college years. Last Sunday, a student allegedly killed three and injured two other students at the University of Virginia as they returned from a field trip.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

UVA Strong Fund to Provide Support in Wake of Tragedy

In the traumatic aftermath of the fatal shootings on Grounds earlier this month comes an initiative to help. The UVA Strong Fund is a University-wide effort administered by the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Inspired by the outpouring of support from UVA alumni, parents and friends, the fund will support victims, survivors, and their families; provide support services for students affected by the tragedy; and honor the lives of those who died on Nov. 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wuvanews.com

U.Va. Hosts Memorial for Victims of Sunday Night’s Tragic Shooting

This Saturday, the U.Va. and Charlottesville communities came together to celebrate the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Davin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, three football players who were fatally shot this past Sunday. The memorial took place at John Paul Jones Arena, with overflow seating in Klöckner Stadium and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. The event was also live streamed and has been viewed by over 45 thousand people. For those unable to watch live, the footage has been made available on Facebook.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Thousands gather to remember UVA shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people gathered at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon to honor and remember the three victims Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, who tragically lost their lives on Nov. 13 in a shooting. “It was a shocking event that reverberated...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WJLA

GALLERY: Memorial run honors victims of UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A memorial run was held on Saturday for the three football players killed in a Sunday night shooting on the University of Virginia's campus. The run, hosted by the school's running club, was originally set to happen on Thursday. It was moved to Saturday to be held in conjunction with UVA's annual 4th Year 5K.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Game Updates: Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22 - FINAL

Virginia Tech embarks on its final road contest of the season with a short trip to Lynchburg to face the Liberty Flames on Saturday afternoon. The Hokes (2-8) are looking to break a seven-game losing streak in Lynchburg while the Flames look to be the second in-state program to defeat Virginia Tech this fall following an opening week loss to Old Dominion in Norfolk.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett opens up on upsetting Baylor in wake of campus tragedy

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Sunday's campus shooting and pulled off a remarkable 86-79 upset victory over No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event Friday night. After the game, Bennett says his team had heavy hearts but played "free" after the tragedy put things into perspective.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

No water or heat reported at Sweet Briar College

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students at Sweet Briar College have been dealing with a cold weather nightmare: no running water and heat. Because of this, the college was forced to close for Thanksgiving Break two days early, encouraging all who are able, to leave campus. Natania Jones, a...
SWEET BRIAR, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
New Britain Herald

Tragedies such as the most recent in Charlottesville constantly remind us to love harder

Death is guaranteed. We live a cycle – birth, childhood, adulthood and then we are remembered for what we did in our lives as people mourn our passing. Tragedy is defined, in short, as an event that causes great suffering, or distress. Both death and tragedy are linked simply because the destruction and distress in our lives usually involves loss. And loss is nearly always about death.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE

