University of Virginia shooting hits close to home for three Navy football players
Amin Hassan got pulled out of class Monday morning to be told the news. Anton Hall Jr. had already gotten the gut-wrenching report via a phone call from his father. Within moments, a typical Monday at the Naval Academy had been shattered for the two sophomore football players. In the blink of an eye, Hall and Hassan joined the long list of Americans impacted by gun violence.
Staff Editorial: After the tragic shooting at UVA, where do we go from here?
Sandy Hook, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Robb and countless others – for as long as the members of this editorial board have been alive, school shootings have cast a shadow over our education. And now, this violence has continued into our college years. Last Sunday, a student allegedly killed three and injured two other students at the University of Virginia as they returned from a field trip.
UVA Strong Fund to Provide Support in Wake of Tragedy
In the traumatic aftermath of the fatal shootings on Grounds earlier this month comes an initiative to help. The UVA Strong Fund is a University-wide effort administered by the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Inspired by the outpouring of support from UVA alumni, parents and friends, the fund will support victims, survivors, and their families; provide support services for students affected by the tragedy; and honor the lives of those who died on Nov. 13.
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
U.Va. Hosts Memorial for Victims of Sunday Night’s Tragic Shooting
This Saturday, the U.Va. and Charlottesville communities came together to celebrate the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Davin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, three football players who were fatally shot this past Sunday. The memorial took place at John Paul Jones Arena, with overflow seating in Klöckner Stadium and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. The event was also live streamed and has been viewed by over 45 thousand people. For those unable to watch live, the footage has been made available on Facebook.
Thousands gather to remember UVA shooting victims
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people gathered at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon to honor and remember the three victims Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, who tragically lost their lives on Nov. 13 in a shooting. “It was a shocking event that reverberated...
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
GALLERY: Memorial run honors victims of UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — A memorial run was held on Saturday for the three football players killed in a Sunday night shooting on the University of Virginia's campus. The run, hosted by the school's running club, was originally set to happen on Thursday. It was moved to Saturday to be held in conjunction with UVA's annual 4th Year 5K.
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
Game Updates: Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22 - FINAL
Virginia Tech embarks on its final road contest of the season with a short trip to Lynchburg to face the Liberty Flames on Saturday afternoon. The Hokes (2-8) are looking to break a seven-game losing streak in Lynchburg while the Flames look to be the second in-state program to defeat Virginia Tech this fall following an opening week loss to Old Dominion in Norfolk.
Charlottesville middle school students stage walkout in protest of gun violence
In the wake of a mass shooting that left three University of Virginia students dead and two injured, about 150 Buford Middle School students walked out of their classes Friday afternoon to protest gun violence. “Police are able to keep people outside of school and hurt people that don’t deserve...
Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett opens up on upsetting Baylor in wake of campus tragedy
Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers returned to the basketball court for the first time since Sunday's campus shooting and pulled off a remarkable 86-79 upset victory over No. 5 Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event Friday night. After the game, Bennett says his team had heavy hearts but played "free" after the tragedy put things into perspective.
No water or heat reported at Sweet Briar College
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students at Sweet Briar College have been dealing with a cold weather nightmare: no running water and heat. Because of this, the college was forced to close for Thanksgiving Break two days early, encouraging all who are able, to leave campus. Natania Jones, a...
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Tragedies such as the most recent in Charlottesville constantly remind us to love harder
Death is guaranteed. We live a cycle – birth, childhood, adulthood and then we are remembered for what we did in our lives as people mourn our passing. Tragedy is defined, in short, as an event that causes great suffering, or distress. Both death and tragedy are linked simply because the destruction and distress in our lives usually involves loss. And loss is nearly always about death.
Virginia lawmakers may weigh what to do about precious metal mining next session
Members of the General Assembly are getting ready for another session, and one of the issues on the agenda this year is what to do about the potential mining of precious metals. Virginia is sitting on one of the largest uranium deposits in the country. Plus, the recent interest in...
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia
Most candidates decide to run, raise money, and campaign long for an upcoming election. Even having done all those things far in advance, they still might not win. That's not the story that a 19-year-old write-in candidate did to become the youngest town council member in Timberville, Virginia in Rockingham County, Virginia.
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
