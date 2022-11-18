Read full article on original website
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Police Identify First Victim of Colorado Springs Mass ShootingEric LeopardiColorado Springs, CO
A 22-year-old Gunman Killed At Least 5 People And Injured 25 Others In An LGBTQ Nightclub In Colorado SpringsJoseph GodwinColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Anderson Lee Aldrich faces 10 charges in mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the man suspected in the fatal shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night that left five dead and dozens injured, is facing 10 charges relating to the shooting, according to court records. Court records show that Aldrich, 22, is facing five counts of first-degree...
State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before midnight Saturday, five people lost their lives and several more were injured at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received reports of an active shooter at 11:57 p.m. At an early morning press conference, police said 18 people were The post State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub appeared first on KRDO.
Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
cpr.org
Club Q shooting: Police reduce the number of injured people in Colorado Springs attack
Club Q Shooting — Who we lost | Latest updates | Resources | The suspect. Colorado Springs police reduced the number of persons injured in the Saturday fatal mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in the northeast part of the city. Police originally said five people were...
kunc.org
'I woke up this morning and couldn't breathe': Northern Colorado communities mourn lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q
Less than 24 hours after a gunman killed five and injured 25 at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, dozens gathered in Old Town Fort Collins to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance and mourn those who died in the mass shooting. “I mentor freshmen at CSU and...
KKTV
Husband of Club Q shooting suspect shares memories of Ashley Paugh
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Ashley Paugh. The following statement was provided to 11 News from a family liaison on behalf of Ashley’s husband, Kurt Paugh:
LATEST UPDATES: Colorado Springs mass shooting targets LGBTQ nightclub
Police say five people are dead and 25 injured after a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub at 3430 North Academy Blvd., just south of North Carefree Circle. Click or tap here for...
Bartender tried to escape club. He unexpectedly saw gunman on the ground
Michael Anderson was the bartender on the night of the shooting at a Colorado nightclub that left 5 people dead. He describes what he saw minutes after hiding behind the bar.
coloradosun.com
Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, reflects on the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, learned about the shooting Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs the same way many Coloradans did: He woke up Sunday morning to the shocking news. He knows the LGBTQ club’s owners, Nic Grzecka and Matthew Haynes, and had...
Suspect in gay bar shooting faces murder, hate crime charges
The man suspected of killing five people and injuring others at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is facing murder and hate crime charges, according to online court records obtained Monday.
myfoxzone.com
Biden reacts to Colorado Springs shooting: 'We cannot and must not tolerate hate'
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — U.S. President Joe Biden said "we cannot and must not tolerate hate" in a statement Sunday following a deadly shooting Saturday night at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, where a man opened fire, killing at least 5 people and injuring many more. In his...
kunm.org
Police are expected to release more details about Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
May joined KUNM's Public Health New Mexico team in early 2018. That same year, she established the New Mexico chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and received a fellowship from the Association of Health Care Journalists. She join Colorado Public Radio in late 2019.
Ashley Paugh, killed in Club Q, ‘an amazing mother’
Ashley Paugh's husband Kurt has created and released a statement on behalf of the family, giving insight into Ashley's life.
Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The possibility that the alleged shooter at Club Q this weekend might also target the city's other gay club was enough for Icons, on Bijou Street downtown, to take steps to protect its customers. The staff at Icons confirmed Monday that they went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of The post Downtown Colorado Springs gay bar goes into lockdown minutes after Club Q shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting. "I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital The post Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story appeared first on KRDO.
Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — An attacker opened fire in a gay nightclub, killing five people and wounding 18, officials said Sunday. The club said the suspect was subdued by patrons. Authorities received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. Saturday and responded...
Celebrities Speak Out Following Tragedy at an LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado Springs
On Nov. 19, there was a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. At least five people died and an additional 18 were injured. While a definitive motive has not been confirmed, hate-filled rhetoric targeting the LGBTQ+ community is very intense right now and likely has to do with the gunman's actions.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
cpr.org
Colorado lawmakers respond to Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
Several Colorado lawmakers expressed shock and sadness over the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Gov. Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor called the shooting “horrific, sickening and devastating.”. “My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and...
