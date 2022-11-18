ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month

The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat

Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
WFMJ.com

Austintown road to close Wednesday, Friday for tree removal

An Austintown road is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25 for tree removal. New Road will be closed between State Route 46 and Raccoon Road for a tree removal. The working site is located between Ray Avenue and Northgate Avenue. The detour route will...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 20th

Vindicator file photo / November 17, 1982 | Labor union members supporting strikers at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren coax a city employee to turn his vehicle around and not try to drive through a line of pickets blocking access to a construction area at the hospital. The strike was in its fourth month 40 years ago.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Chill Can plant ordered to pay $1.5 million to Youngstown

In late September, a magistrate ordered the developer of Youngstown’s unfinished Chill Can project to refund $1.5 million to the city and the Joseph Company appealed that ruling. On Monday, Judge Sweeney issued a judgment that the plaintiffs in the case, the Joseph Company, had breached its contract with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Streetsboro High School senior has died, superintendent confirms

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh released a statement Sunday evening announcing that a student at Streetsboro High School has tragically died. The student was identified by Daulbaugh as senior James Woods. No information has been released as to the cause of Woods' death. SUBSCRIBE:...
STREETSBORO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy