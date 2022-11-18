Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
Chaney High School to conduct remote learning Monday, Tuesday due to lack of heat
Students at Chaney High School will be spending their last few days before Thanksgiving break learning remotely on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. According to a Facebook post from the Youngstown City School District (YCSD), the school will be closed on these days due to a lack of heating on campus.
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
Austintown road to close Wednesday, Friday for tree removal
An Austintown road is scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, November 23 and Friday, November 25 for tree removal. New Road will be closed between State Route 46 and Raccoon Road for a tree removal. The working site is located between Ray Avenue and Northgate Avenue. The detour route will...
WYTV.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Frigid temps Sunday evening; some counties still under lake effect warning
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy snow is possible with snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in some areas. Here’s how much snow we had accumulated by this morning:...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 20th
Vindicator file photo / November 17, 1982 | Labor union members supporting strikers at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren coax a city employee to turn his vehicle around and not try to drive through a line of pickets blocking access to a construction area at the hospital. The strike was in its fourth month 40 years ago.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull safety forces collect 4 tons of food for the needy
People stepped up “in a big way” to a call for them to help feed the needy in Trumbull County, according to Sergeant Erik A. Golias of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post. Assistant Post Commander Golias reported over the weekend that between all five collection...
WYTV.com
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
Brr! Saturday starts chilly. Get ready for more snow — here’s when
More winter weather is headed our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for a large portion of Northeast Ohio.
WFMJ.com
Sheetz selling higher octane regular gas for $1.99 during Thanksgiving week
Restaurant and convenience chain, Sheetz has announced it is reducing the price of one of its gasoline products to $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving week. This promotion is for Unleaded 88 gasoline and will begin on Monday, November 21st and last through Monday November 28, 2022. With prices of...
Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats
The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday.
WFMJ.com
Chill Can plant ordered to pay $1.5 million to Youngstown
In late September, a magistrate ordered the developer of Youngstown’s unfinished Chill Can project to refund $1.5 million to the city and the Joseph Company appealed that ruling. On Monday, Judge Sweeney issued a judgment that the plaintiffs in the case, the Joseph Company, had breached its contract with...
Streetsboro High School senior has died, superintendent confirms
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh released a statement Sunday evening announcing that a student at Streetsboro High School has tragically died. The student was identified by Daulbaugh as senior James Woods. No information has been released as to the cause of Woods' death. SUBSCRIBE:...
What ODOT and troopers want you to know about snowy roads
Wet roads and freezing temperatures were the perfect storm for accidents in the Valley Friday.
Youngstown man arrested by Austintown police indicted in federal court
A grand jury Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio indicted Malcolm Dyer, 23, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Woman killed after walking into traffic in Warren: report
A woman is dead after a traffic accident in Warren on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announces merger of three parishes in Massillon
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced on Sunday that Youngstown Bishop, The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar has accepted the recommendation by Rev. Maciej Mankowski of Massillon to merge three parishes. Rev. Mankowski is the pastor of Massillon's St. Barbara Parish, St. Joseph Parish and St. Mary Parish. He...
Comments / 0