ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

Related
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
Ingram Atkinson

A book has predicted how the world will end and it’s not the Bible

This book knows exactly how the world will end, down to the last detail. This book contains information on everything from the attire you'll wear to your wedding to the precise day and hour you'll pass away. I'll explain. Jonathan Basile created the website known as The Library of Babel. That is all that has ever been written and all that is capable of being written.
WITF

What is a Jehovah’s Witness and what do they believe?

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. There are almost nine million Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide but many only know them...
Andrei Tapalaga

1000-Year-Old Bible Showing the Face of Jesus Discovered in Turkey

1000-year-old bible with the painting of JesusThe Vintage News. Old Bibles and scriptures depicting biblical times are a very important piece of history, something that millions of people live their lives by. Throughout history, many of these historical and religious texts have been lost (mainly due to war). Many of them held important information that is now either forgotten or left in the past and hidden from Christian society.
Andrei Tapalaga

Stone Showing Virgin Mary Pregnant With the Womb of Jesus Discovered

Stone found in 1996 showcasing Virgin Mary pregnant with Jesus ChristHistory of Yesterday. This stone showcasing the Virgin Mary with the womb of Jesus Christ had been discovered in 1996 by a man from Egypt named Ahmed Hany. It is said that the stone had been analyzed by a few experts, but Ahmed Hany never decided to make the stone public, until now.
Ricky

Researchers suggest that Jesus was not born in December

Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy