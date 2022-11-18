Read full article on original website
Bear Market? Resilient Investors Thronged Stock Market This Year Despite Mayhem, Shows Data
The stock market has been in the doldrums this year but investors are continuing to plow investment dollars into the market. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, is down about 16% year-to-date at $394.59. At one point in mid-October, the SPY dropped to a 52-week low of $348.11 before making good some of the losses.
Crypto Market Starts the Week in Red; What is the Reason?
The cryptocurrency market has started the week with a sharp decline with the implosion of FTX still rippling across the industry. It seems hobbling liquidity at firms with exposure to FTX, increasing regulatory scrutiny in several countries and hawkish Fed commentary have contributed to the downward spiral of digital assets.
Modern Currency: Why Cryptocurrency Just Might Be the Future of Money
If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately, you’ve probably heard quite a bit about cryptocurrency. From Bitcoin to Ethereum, nine different types of cryptocurrency are now available on the market. But what is cryptocurrency exactly? And further, why is it gaining so much traction?. In this...
Global shocks likely to drive more frequent interest rate changes, RBA says
Central banks will need to adjust rates more often to respond to unpredictable levels of inflation, Philip Lowe says
How do you slice a billion-dollar crypto bankruptcy pie?
If you owe the bank a grand and can’t repay it, you’re in trouble. If you owe the bank a billion and can’t repay it, the bank’s in trouble. If the bank owes you a billion and can’t repay it, the system’s in trouble.
BNB on Bearish Flag, Primary Support at $250 Within the Third Quarter Lows of 2022
BNB, the utility currency of the Binance ecosystem, remains volatile, like the rest of the currencies in the markets. However, on the last trading day, BNB has been moving lower with decreasing volumes and ranges. This formation is likely because of the general uncertainty and apprehension across the crypto sphere.
New FTX Boss Earns $1,300 Per Hour While Exchange Owes Over $3B to First 50 Creditors
As soon as FTX filed for bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried was removed as the CEO of the troubled exchange. John Ray was then appointed as the new chief executive. Ever since he has severely criticized the methods of governance adopted by Bankman-Fried. Ray was appointed as the chief executive of FTX as it was believed that he had the necessary expertise to clean up the mess that was caused in Bankman-Fried’s tenure.
Unclear US Regulations Continue to Disrupt the Crypto Industry
With the introduction of Bitcoin back in 2009, the cryptocurrency ecosystem gained the limelight and global recognition. Since then, the crypto sphere has completely revolutionized the way people transact and hold their assets. As a result, digital transactions have become considerably faster than they ever were. The sector is gradually improving and evolving over the course of time, as many businesses and organizations express the need to move their money around much faster.
German extends energy subsidy plan for consumers, companies
BERLIN — (AP) — Consumers and businesses in Germany will receive subsidies to soften the blow of higher natural gas and electricity prices starting in January, two months earlier than originally planned, officials said Tuesday. The move is part of a larger pot of almost 300 billion euros...
China anti-virus curbs spur fears of global economic impact
The Chinese government says more than 253,000 coronavirus cases have been found in the past three weeks and the daily average is rising
How to Beat the S&P 500 in 2023
Level up your investing strategy and start 2023 off on the right foot.
Markets Insider
Larry Summers doesn't see US interest rates topping 5% as the Fed juggles the 'two-sided risk' of inflation and slowdown
The dual threats of high inflation and low economic growth mean it's likely interest rates will stay between 2% and 5%, the former Treasury Secretary said.
iPhone Might Be The Best Choice If You Are Looking At The Fastest 5G Phone, Says Research
A new study has found that Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhones are significantly ahead of smartphones operated by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android, in terms of fastest 5G speed in the U.S. and U.K. What Happened: On Monday, Ookla, an internet connectivity testing company, published a report providing insights on the...
Korea Says China Is No Longer Banning All Its Entertainment Content
While the world has been riffing on BTS, “Squid Game” and “Parasite,” China has been busily keeping the Korean content wave at bay. That may be about to change after Tencent Video this week began streaming “Hotel by the River,” a 2018 film about a poet meeting his estranged sons from art-house director Hong Sang-soo. The move has caused some in the Korea entertainment industry to hail a “partial lifting” of China’s ban. And the president of Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol has already claimed some of the credit. Yoon met with China’s president Xi Jinping last week on the sidelines of the G20...
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2023-2025-2030
As a Stellar buyer yourself, you probably want to know where the Stellar price may go in the future if you are looking for a Stellar market forecast, price analysis, or price prediction. For the purpose of predicting future price movements, we use a wide range of sources to make...
Kusama (KSM) Price Prediction from 2022 to 2025 – Is Kusama Better Than Polkadot?
There are a few things you should know before making a decision to invest in Kusama, including the Kusama Price Prediction and the KSM Coin Potential. As with all of our price forecasts, we base our predictions on the opinions and analysis of the experts. In this article, we will attempt to analyze Kusama Coin’s long-term potential in order to decipher if it has any future.
FTX Hacker Dumps 50,000 ETH, Ethereum Dips Below $1,200
On November 20, the hacker of the FTX Exchange became active and transferred approximately 50,000 ETH between wallets. These coins are worth around $60 million. The hacker did not transfer all these stolen funds in one go. The total span of these transfers lasted over a 4-hour time frame. A total of 5000 ETH was transferred initially followed by a transfer of 10,000 ETH. Finally, the remaining 25,000 ETH was transferred to another wallet.
