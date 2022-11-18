ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trojans Wire goes on national podcast to discuss USC-UCLA

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Pac-12 has the two best games of Week 12 of the college football season. Utah-Oregon is the late game which should be on television at a much more reasonable hour … but isn’t. USC-UCLA is on in prime time on Fox Sports, one of the two games which will shape the matchup for the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.

There’s a lot to talk about in the Pac-12. People who follow the conference are still debating what Oregon coach Dan Lanning did late in the Ducks’ loss to Washington. This is something we discussed with Ducks Wire this past week.

Part of the discussion in the Pac-12 also revolves around the Utah-Oregon game, which is not to be missed. It’s a showcase game … but unfortunately, due to a substandard Pac-12 TV schedule, the USC-UCLA game will end when Utah-Oregon is in the first quarter.

Here at Trojans Wire, USC-UCLA takes priority. Our site was represented on the Powers on Sports Podcast with host Jason Powers. Get a quick USC-UCLA discussion along with other conversations about Showdown Saturday, the biggest day of the Pac-12 football season.

