This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Skating rink, Santa part of big day of holiday festivities in Dunnellon
A full slate of festivities are planned throughout the day Saturday, Dec. 3, in Dunnellon. The day’s activities are anchored by the return of the Dunnellon Christmas parade, which takes off from Dunnellon Middle School at 6 p.m., and a Santa in the Park event at Ernie Mills Park from 2 to 9 p.m.
Villages Daily Sun
Havana Country Club fundraiser brings in $1,300
Members of the community came together to give back to the community Tuesday, and their generosity exceeded the expectations of local Knights of Columbus members. David Suleiman, owner of Havana Country Club, donated 20% of dining proceeds to the Knights of Columbus council 13300. And all diners who wrote either “Knights of Columbus” or “K of C” on their bill donated 20% of their check to the council.
villages-news.com
The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants
Um…please the restaurants are happy when snowbirds are gone. Mostly they are rude and bad enough they act like if it wasn’t for them the square wouldn’t survive! Please..us full-time residents keep them in business. We don’t go up to the square during snowbird season. And second there are more people living here full time now. One letter awhile ago said 90 percent of people in The Villages are snowbirds..uh nope. Come over the turnpike side and you will see there are tons of people who live here full time. But it is still busy all the time. We need more stores and restaurants instead of homes.
Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
westorlandonews.com
Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
leesburg-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will impact trash pickup in Leesburg
There will be no garbage, yard waste, or recycling collection Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Curbside collection will resume normal schedules on Monday, Nov. 28. City of Leesburg offices and facilities, including Customer Service/City Hall and the Municipal Services Building, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving holiday observance. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
Villages Daily Sun
Church preschool announces details of expansion plans
Ask Aimee Knoepfel what the highlight of the school day is at Amazing Grace Early Learning Center in Oxford, and the school director will say it’s when construction workers drop by to work on expanding the facility. “The worker that uses the bulldozer has become quite the celebrity to...
Seek and ye shall find
Spiritual, nondenominational and inclusive are words that come up often while discussing the gatherings that take place at the Lost and Found Club. Located east of downtown Ocala at 616 South Pine Ave., the nonprofit offers a welcoming space for 12-step meetings focused on the recovery process. You don’t have to have a substance-abuse addiction to attend a club meeting; “Even cellphones have become addictive,” said manager Victoria Dice.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville names new parks, recreation director
The City of Brooksville has named David L. Howard, Jr. director of its Parks and Recreation Department. He succeeds Angie Whisnant who has occupied the post since 2019, and who resigned to assume a parks and recreation post in Illinois. Before joining the City of Brooksville staff, Howard held positions...
Citrus County Chronicle
Festival of the Arts 2022
Under cloudy skies and cool temperatures, the 51st annual Inverness Festival of the Arts got underway. Saturday, with the event wrapping up from will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Courthouse Square in downtown Inverness. Sixty-five fine artists, ranging from photographers to watercolorists, clay artists to jewelers, have won judges’ nods to participate in the show. The event is the longest-running juried art festival in Citrus County. Not only are visual artists displaying their work at the festival, but also musicians, dancers, and animators should keep you entertained. Admission and parking are free for attendees.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
westorlandonews.com
Second Harvest Volunteers Rescue 195,000 Pounds of Fresh Produce
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida volunteers were celebrated for their efforts in rescuing fresh produce. The critical need of hunger relief efforts recently received support from the International Fresh Produce Association at the close of its annual exhibition, which was held in Orlando recently. At the close of...
villages-news.com
Area residents have chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet
Area residents will have a chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet. “No one Should Spend Thanksgiving Alone: Foster a Pet for Thanksgiving” is the theme at Sumter County Animal Services this holiday. With 200 cats and dogs, the need to find homes is profound. If you’re thinking...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
Miller’s Ale House unveils new holiday items to ring in the season
ORLANDO, Fla. — Miller’s Ale House is ringing in the holiday season with brand new cocktails and menu items available now through Dec. 31. The restaurant announced it will be serving up limited time menu items and specials that are festive for the holidays. Some of the items...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures
Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville council tables Southern Hills rezoning request
Members of the Brooksville City Council put off its decision to rezone a parcel of land near the Southern Hills and Cascade communities until residents meet with developers and their representatives. The rezoning request had its first reading in the Council during the panel’s regular meeting on Nov. 7.
