Wildwood, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Skating rink, Santa part of big day of holiday festivities in Dunnellon

A full slate of festivities are planned throughout the day Saturday, Dec. 3, in Dunnellon. The day’s activities are anchored by the return of the Dunnellon Christmas parade, which takes off from Dunnellon Middle School at 6 p.m., and a Santa in the Park event at Ernie Mills Park from 2 to 9 p.m.
DUNNELLON, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Havana Country Club fundraiser brings in $1,300

Members of the community came together to give back to the community Tuesday, and their generosity exceeded the expectations of local Knights of Columbus members. David Suleiman, owner of Havana Country Club, donated 20% of dining proceeds to the Knights of Columbus council 13300. And all diners who wrote either “Knights of Columbus” or “K of C” on their bill donated 20% of their check to the council.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

Um…please the restaurants are happy when snowbirds are gone. Mostly they are rude and bad enough they act like if it wasn’t for them the square wouldn’t survive! Please..us full-time residents keep them in business. We don’t go up to the square during snowbird season. And second there are more people living here full time now. One letter awhile ago said 90 percent of people in The Villages are snowbirds..uh nope. Come over the turnpike side and you will see there are tons of people who live here full time. But it is still busy all the time. We need more stores and restaurants instead of homes.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
westorlandonews.com

leesburg-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will impact trash pickup in Leesburg

There will be no garbage, yard waste, or recycling collection Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Curbside collection will resume normal schedules on Monday, Nov. 28. City of Leesburg offices and facilities, including Customer Service/City Hall and the Municipal Services Building, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving holiday observance. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
LEESBURG, FL
Bay News 9

The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December

With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
ORLANDO, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Church preschool announces details of expansion plans

Ask Aimee Knoepfel what the highlight of the school day is at Amazing Grace Early Learning Center in Oxford, and the school director will say it’s when construction workers drop by to work on expanding the facility. “The worker that uses the bulldozer has become quite the celebrity to...
OXFORD, FL
Ocala Gazette

Seek and ye shall find

Spiritual, nondenominational and inclusive are words that come up often while discussing the gatherings that take place at the Lost and Found Club. Located east of downtown Ocala at 616 South Pine Ave., the nonprofit offers a welcoming space for 12-step meetings focused on the recovery process. You don’t have to have a substance-abuse addiction to attend a club meeting; “Even cellphones have become addictive,” said manager Victoria Dice.
OCALA, FL
hernandosun.com

Brooksville names new parks, recreation director

The City of Brooksville has named David L. Howard, Jr. director of its Parks and Recreation Department. He succeeds Angie Whisnant who has occupied the post since 2019, and who resigned to assume a parks and recreation post in Illinois. Before joining the City of Brooksville staff, Howard held positions...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Festival of the Arts 2022

Under cloudy skies and cool temperatures, the 51st annual Inverness Festival of the Arts got underway. Saturday, with the event wrapping up from will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Courthouse Square in downtown Inverness. Sixty-five fine artists, ranging from photographers to watercolorists, clay artists to jewelers, have won judges’ nods to participate in the show. The event is the longest-running juried art festival in Citrus County. Not only are visual artists displaying their work at the festival, but also musicians, dancers, and animators should keep you entertained. Admission and parking are free for attendees.
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Second Harvest Volunteers Rescue 195,000 Pounds of Fresh Produce

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida volunteers were celebrated for their efforts in rescuing fresh produce. The critical need of hunger relief efforts recently received support from the International Fresh Produce Association at the close of its annual exhibition, which was held in Orlando recently. At the close of...
ORLANDO, FL
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures

Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
DELAND, FL
hernandosun.com

Brooksville council tables Southern Hills rezoning request

Members of the Brooksville City Council put off its decision to rezone a parcel of land near the Southern Hills and Cascade communities until residents meet with developers and their representatives. The rezoning request had its first reading in the Council during the panel’s regular meeting on Nov. 7.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

