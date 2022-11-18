ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Related
cpr.org

CPR Classical says farewell to David Ginder and Marilyn Cooley

The end of this year brings sad news from CPR Classical: we are saying goodbye to hosts David Ginder and Marilyn Cooley. Their voices have brought an informative joy and passion for classical music to listeners across Colorado for the last five years. Their departure comes after the transitional time...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado lawmakers respond to Colorado Springs Club Q shooting

Several Colorado lawmakers expressed shock and sadness over the shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Gov. Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor called the shooting “horrific, sickening and devastating.”. “My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cpr.org

Nov. 21, 2022: Gov. Polis on state’s Red Flag law; Club Q’s been a place of community and safety

A favorite salad dressing and spice cake — straight from a 1980 ‘Ranch & Rodeo’ cookbook. Gov. Jared Polis talks about the state's Red Flag law as the investigation into the Club Q mass shooting continues. For the LGBTQ community, the club is more than a bar; it’s a place where they’ve felt safe. We also talk with a trans woman who founded TransFigures in Colorado Springs; the mass shooting coincided with the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
COLORADO STATE

