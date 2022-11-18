Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Lake Eustis Kennel Club celebrates 50th anniversary
The Lake Eustis Kennel Club, based in Lady Lake, has marked a significant milestone by turning 50 years old this year. In honor of the group’s anniversary, Carolyn Hoppe, of Village Belvedere and the group’s president, decided the kennel club should give back to the community, starting with pet safety. The organization, which is affiliated with the American Kennel Club, donated 12 pet oxygen masks in October to the Villages Public Safety Department Station 44 on South Morse Boulevard to help Station 44 save pets’ lives. All the donated mask kits will be featured in the department’s new ambulances.
