Meta Materials’ Volatility Points to a Gap Up Opening
Shares of Meta Materials (NASDAQ: MMAT) surged in pre-market trading on Monday as the nanocomposites and functional materials company announced on Friday that it was looking at a public offering worth $250 million. Meta Materials has been on a downslide in the past year and the stock has more than...
Sotera (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Rises as a Court Rules in its Favor
Sotera Health’s Sterigenics unit was acquitted by an Illinois court of its involvement in causing a woman’s cancer. This is one victory among the 700-plus lawsuits the company faces for the potential health hazards of the emissions from its sterilization plant. Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), a lab testing service...
Bear Market? Resilient Investors Thronged Stock Market This Year Despite Mayhem, Shows Data
The stock market has been in the doldrums this year but investors are continuing to plow investment dollars into the market. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, is down about 16% year-to-date at $394.59. At one point in mid-October, the SPY dropped to a 52-week low of $348.11 before making good some of the losses.
Cassava (SAVA) Stock: Risk/Reward Equation Is More Balanced, Says Analyst
Cassava (SAVA) shares have put in a good rally since hitting a yearly low in late July, with the stock almost doubling during the period. However, the surge is a bit of a head scratcher to B. Riley’s Mayank Mamtani who finds no real evidence to support the uptick.
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock: Investors Remain Skeptical Despite Upbeat Performance
SoFi’s revenue is growing at an impressive rate, fueled by its expanding member base and extensive product portfolio. Nonetheless, SoFi stock might remain under pressure over the near-term as investors are concerned about the company’s unprofitable status and the potential impact of an economic downturn. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)...
Shares of Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Fall after Weak Guidance
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are down in after-hours trading after reporting earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.07, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.83 per share. Sales increased 4.8% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.1 billion....
Are Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) Liquidity Concerns Overblown?
Investors dump Carvana stock over liquidity concerns amid weak demand trends. CVNA stock dropped 32% last week. The downtrend in Carvana’s (NYSE:CVNA) stock continues as the online platform for buying and selling used cars closed about 32% lower last week. Year-to-date, CVNA stock has lost about 97% of its value. While CVNA announced job cuts to reduce cash burn, this irked investors and raised concerns over its liquidity.
TuanChe Craters After Public Offering
TuanChe Ltd. (NASDAQ: TC) stock plummeted in morning trading on Monday after the Chinese integrated automotive marketplace announced the pricing of its direct offering. The company has entered into a definitive agreement with investors for the purchase and sale of 5.45 million of TuanChe’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) and warrants to purchase 5.45 million ADS, “at a combined purchase price of $2.75 per ADS (or $2.749 per ADS Equivalent) and the associated warrant.”
Relief for Honeywell (HON) as Payout Ends Liabilities
Honeywell has agreed to make a one-time payment of $1.33 billion to end its financial obligations to the NARCO trust. Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) has agreed to pay a lump sum of $1.33 billion to end its funding obligations to the North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust. The settlement will enable the company to overcome asbestos-related headwinds and reduce environmental liabilities.
Here’s Why Lowe’s Stock (NYSE:LOW) Might be a Bull Trap
Although Lowe’s recently delivered a solid earnings beat for the third quarter, management disclosed a strikingly optimistic view of the economy. Unfortunately, this narrative might clash with the underlying facts, making LOW stock riskier than advertised. Posting positive earnings results amid a downbeat market environment usually calls for celebration....
How to Beat the S&P 500 in 2023
Level up your investing strategy and start 2023 off on the right foot.
Merck Snaps Up Imago for $1.35 Billion; Stock Up 100%
Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced on Monday that it will acquire Imago BioSciences (IMGO) for $36.00 per share in cash for around a total equity value of $1.35 billion. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. Imago is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new medicines...
Post-FTX Crash, Bankruptcy Looming Over Genesis
Crypto brokerage firm Genesis may face bankruptcy if the liquidity crunch spurred by the FTX implosion is not met immediately. Cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis is facing the ripple effects of the FTX debacle. After being forced to stop customer withdrawals from its platform last week, the company is reportedly heading toward bankruptcy. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Genesis might have to file for bankruptcy if it fails to raise enough cash to bail itself out of the situation.
Palantir’s Bullish Case Remains Compelling after Big Drop
After seeing its shares collapse over 80% from its peak, Palantir might be poised to deliver strong returns going forward. In this article, we are taking a look at Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR), whose shares are currently trading more than 83% off their all-time highs. Despite the stock’s performance so far, Palantir’s bullish case remains as strong as ever. Once the muddy waters clear, the market will hopefully see the value in Palantir’s business, which is likely to result in revitalized investor sentiment.
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Defensive Stocks Deserve a Look
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. What investors need here is a way to cut through the noise, take the raw flood of stock data, and reduce it to a pattern, a usable information point that can indicate potential winners in the markets. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in, a data tool that fills exactly this niche.
RDFN, PHM, TOL: What’s Behind the Recovery in Real Estate Stocks?
Real estate-related stocks showed an improvement following the release of CPI data. Easing inflation could lead to a slowdown in interest rate hikes, supporting the housing market. Real estate-related stocks like Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) witnessed a recovery following the release of inflation data. (See the...
Finding Value Among the Ruins: Will Growth Stocks Shine Again?
High-growth tech stocks have surged during the pandemic and crashed back to earth afterward. There are many gems to be found among the debris; however, not everything that can be bought cheaply is a bargain. It’s important to look past the price into the fundamentals. It’s been a wild...
Dell Shares (NYSE: DELL) Surge after Beating Earnings Expectations
Shares of Dell (NYSE: DELL) are up in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.30, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.60 per share. Sales decreased -6.4% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $24.72 billion....
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT): Q2 EPS Could Continue to Slide
Medtronic will announce its Q2 financials on November 22. The company’s earnings could remain under pressure. Medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 financial results on November 22. Similar to Q1, Medtronic’s EPS (earnings per share) could continue to mark a year-over-year decline in Q2.
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
