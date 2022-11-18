Read full article on original website
Related
Prepare for a bigger paycheck: Companies plan record-high increases in 2023
Companies are preparing to give record-high pay increases next year as inflation and a labor shortage force employers to work for a limited number of workers.
freightwaves.com
ACT Research sounds alarm on ‘bottoming’ trucking market
A leading, blue-chip market data firm sounded the alarm in a report Friday that spot rates in the trucking industry are dipping far below costs. ACT Research published a 56-page report about lower freight costs, partially hastened by softening demand for durable goods. These lower rates will be a “growing deflationary force in 2023,” said Tim Denoyer, ACT Research’s vice president and senior analyst, in a news release.
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
AOL Corp
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
Grocery prices are soaring. But this food favorite is getting cheaper
There's at least one item in the grocery store that is getting less expensive: avocados.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days
There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
Thousands of Americans waking up to $800 direct payments in their bank accounts – what to do if you missed out
THOUSANDS of Americans are waking up to direct payments worth up to $800 thanks to a tax rebate issued to eligible South Carolina residents. Taxpaying South Carolinians who filed their 2021 individual income tax return by October 17 may be eligible to receive the nearly $1,000 payment. State lawmakers approved...
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market
It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
Comments / 0