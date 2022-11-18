ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

ACT Research sounds alarm on ‘bottoming’ trucking market

A leading, blue-chip market data firm sounded the alarm in a report Friday that spot rates in the trucking industry are dipping far below costs. ACT Research published a 56-page report about lower freight costs, partially hastened by softening demand for durable goods. These lower rates will be a “growing deflationary force in 2023,” said Tim Denoyer, ACT Research’s vice president and senior analyst, in a news release.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
AOL Corp

What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
HAWAII STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in seven days

There is only one week left before direct payments worth an average of $1,681 will be sent out to those whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be sent on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE

