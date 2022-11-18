ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

WYSH AM 1380

TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures

TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen police officers

Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen police officers. Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen …. Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen police officers. Mark’s 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Mark's Winter Weather Outlook. Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of …. Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening...
Possible dozy driver hits utility pole head on

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One official thinks the driver of the pick up truck that crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning may have nodded off. The wreck occurred a little after 10am on West Central Avenue across the street from Riggs Drug. The man was wearing his...
November 19, 2022

Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Survivors: Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. Son:…. Obituaries / Bobby Jack Lamb, age 72 of Rocky Top. November 19, 2022 / Wlaf1450 /. Bobby Jack Lamb, age...
Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette

Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
USPS hiring ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette

Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 2, 1954 to the late Dow Blankenship and Marie (Luttrell) Blankenship. She enjoyed bowling, softball, and U.T. sports. In addition to her parents, she is...
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
