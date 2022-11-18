Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures
TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
wjhl.com
Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen police officers
Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen police officers. Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen …. Proposed Tennessee license plate to honor fallen police officers. Mark’s 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Mark's Winter Weather Outlook. Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening of …. Unicoi County Public Library celebrates opening...
1450wlaf.com
Possible dozy driver hits utility pole head on
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One official thinks the driver of the pick up truck that crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning may have nodded off. The wreck occurred a little after 10am on West Central Avenue across the street from Riggs Drug. The man was wearing his...
1450wlaf.com
November 19, 2022
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Survivors: Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. Son:…. Obituaries / Bobby Jack Lamb, age 72 of Rocky Top. November 19, 2022 / Wlaf1450 /. Bobby Jack Lamb, age...
1450wlaf.com
Sexton Brothers, Jack and Sam, claim TBF fishing tourney on Norris Lake
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was a cold weekend but very big weekend for the Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team. Team Jack and Sam Sexton (brothers) won the The Bass Federation (TBF) Juniors Fishing Tournament on Norris Lake over the weekend. “It was a great day for these...
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Tennessee town should be put on your list immediately.
wvlt.tv
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
Tennessee Skybridge Lighting Up In The Most Beautiful Way For Christmas
WHERE IS AMERICA'S LONGEST SUSPENDED WALKING BRIDGE?. Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park is where you will find the SkyBridge. The bridge is 680 feet in length and allows guests to walk across it all throughout the year. Here's the amazing description from Gatlinburg's SkyLift Park FB;. Located in the heart of downtown...
1450wlaf.com
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette
Mary Moats, age 75 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. She is preceded in death by son William Eugene Moats. Husband of 59 years Kenneth Moats. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
19,304 lbs. removed from the Tennessee River as cleanup efforts continue
Four cleanups held during October helped remove 19,304 pounds of trash from the Tennesse River.
wvlt.tv
USPS hiring ahead of holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to hold several job fairs in Tennessee to hire ahead of the holiday season. USPS officials are looking to hire workers for a number of different positions, including City Carrier Assistant (CCA), Rural Carrier Associate (RCA), Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) and Mail Handler Assistant (MHA).
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
1450wlaf.com
Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette
Darlene “Sug” Marie Blankenship, age 68 of LaFollette, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home. She was born on May 2, 1954 to the late Dow Blankenship and Marie (Luttrell) Blankenship. She enjoyed bowling, softball, and U.T. sports. In addition to her parents, she is...
Tennessee Says May 3, 2023, is the Deadline to Get a REAL ID - In Order to Fly (Without a Passport)
The Tennessee REAL ID website says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license:. "Beginning May 3, 2023, all persons must have a REAL ID license for accessing certain Federal buildings, entering nuclear facilities, and boarding commercial flights within the United States."
Tennessee students are ‘flipping over desks’ and making school threats. Why is that behavior becoming more common?
After multiple threats were reported at Middle Tennessee schools last week, experts explain why students appear to be displaying more "disruptive" and violent behaviors.
wymt.com
Tennessee man indicted for death of London police officer
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury on Friday. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession...
East TN schools got $500 million in COVID-19 funds, and now they're spending it on much-needed repairs
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For decades, East Tennessee schools have struggled to keep up with the costs of maintenance. Parents, students and teachers have complained about leaky roofs, crowded classrooms and outdated technology. The solutions often came with million-dollar price tags that districts simply can't afford. Then, East Tennessee...
Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an increase in foster children, more with acute needs
State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's Services "is near collapse," "can't meet those child's needs" and is filled with "a traumatized workforce and traumatized kids."
Comments / 0