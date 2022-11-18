Read full article on original website
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 22.23% year-to-date. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is down 53.95% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc., is down 47.11% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and EPAM make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
CEO Alex Chesterman Ups Stake in Cazoo (CZOO)
Fintel reports that Alex Chesterman has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 186,496,856 shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO). This represents 24.4% of the company. In his previous filing dated May 13, 2022 he reported 178,369,874 shares and 23.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
VST's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, VST shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Vistra Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Consumer Sector Update for 11/23/2022: MANU,YMM,JWN
Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing just 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.8%. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to a revised 56.8 reading for November, up from a preliminary...
Daily Dividend Report: GLPI,APD,HPQ,FMNB,ORI
Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.705 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022. The fourth quarter 2021 regular way cash dividend was $0.67 per share of the Company's common stock.
Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +22.9% over the past month...
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 70.15% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 74.01% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 22.11% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Earnings Estimates Rising for i3 Verticals (IIIV): Will It Gain?
I3 Verticals (IIIV) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Mesa Labs (MLAB): Time to Buy?
Mesa Labs (MLAB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
WRB vs. TKOMY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are likely familiar with W.R. Berkley (WRB) and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (TKOMY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of...
Earnings Scorecard and Research Reports for Linde, Texas Instruments & Trane Technologies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q3 earnings seaosn that is heading towards a close and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Linde plc (LIN), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock
Helmerich & Payne (HP) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ABB Stock Right Now
ABB Ltd ABB is benefiting from a healthy demand environment across most segments despite supply-chain disruptions, primarily inducing a shortage of semiconductors. While cost inflation in commodities, freight and labor is affecting ABB’s bottom line, pricing actions are providing significant relief. Higher orders owing to strong customer activity are...
Equinix (EQIX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $661.15, changing hands as high as $669.21 per share. Equinix Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
