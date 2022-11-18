ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wspa.com

'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabizwire.com

Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville

Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Interfaith Ministries gives more than 700 turkeys to families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Volunteers with Anderson Interfaith Ministries, also known as AIM, woke up early Monday morning and braced the cold to help families in need. Michael Dill volunteers with AIM once a week. The organization started an annual Community Wide Thanksgiving Giveaway three years ago. It’s one of his favorite events to volunteer at.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.

A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputy Aldridge honored by County Council

Spartanburg City leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter capacity. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Anderson Interfaith Ministries provided more than 800 frozen turkeys on Monday, Nov. 21.
SPARTANBURG, SC

