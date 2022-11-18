Read full article on original website
wspa.com
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during …. GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property...
Spartanburg PD preparing for busy holiday week
The Spartanburg Police Department said the week of Thanksgiving is typically a busy time.
gsabizwire.com
Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville
Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Interfaith Ministries gives more than 700 turkeys to families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Volunteers with Anderson Interfaith Ministries, also known as AIM, woke up early Monday morning and braced the cold to help families in need. Michael Dill volunteers with AIM once a week. The organization started an annual Community Wide Thanksgiving Giveaway three years ago. It’s one of his favorite events to volunteer at.
FOX Carolina
Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners. GREENVILLE. Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10...
wspa.com
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter space
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we continue to settle into the cold season— having a roof over your head becomes even more critical. Across the upstate the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow and local governments are trying to meet the needs. Three weeks ago, Spartanburg...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
Pedestrian dead in Greenville Co. wreck
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced Sunday morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenville County.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner to be hosted in Greer
There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
Country superstar Kenny Chesney to stop in Greenville on ‘I Go Back 2023 Tour’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to tour and making a stop in Greenville. The 21-date I Go Back 2023 Tour will criss-cross the country and stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27. I Go Back 2023 is set to focus on the...
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Humane Society asks community to help keep doors open
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for community help in order to keep the shelter open. According to LCHS, they are facing the possibility of closing their doors in January 2023 if they do not secure enough funds. They provided a list of...
WYFF4.com
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
Anderson involves community to create 20-year development plan
The city of Anderson is putting a 20-year comprehensive plan together to make the city a better place, involving the community in the process.
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
Man dead in Greenville Co. hit-and-run
A man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Greenville County.
Deputies search for missing Buncombe Co. woman
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.
Shaw Univ. asks Department of Justice to investigate Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Shaw University in Raleigh has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice concerning a traffic stop that happened in Spartanburg County last month.
FOX Carolina
Deputy Aldridge honored by County Council
Spartanburg City leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter capacity. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Anderson Interfaith Ministries provided more than 800 frozen turkeys on Monday, Nov. 21.
