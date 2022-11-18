Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Treatment center employee sentenced to jail, probation in assault of teen client
CEDAR CITY — A former residential treatment center employee has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault one of the residents. Kylar Fredrick Williams, 24, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to attempted forcible sexual abuse, a...
kslnewsradio.com
Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries
CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police cancel search for missing Hurricane child
HURRICANE, Utah — Police are looking for 3-year-old Legend Giles after his non-custodial parents refused to return him to his biological parents Thursday. According to a Utah Department of Public Safety alert, Steven and Wacey Giles failed to meet with Giles’s biological mother on Monday. Authorities say they tried to contact the two suspects but have been unsuccessful.
Sunday Drive: Friends, Tuachan and a Chevy Suburban in St. George
It has been a number of years since we have had the pleasure of driving a full-sized Chevrolet Suburban. In fact, our last outing in the full-sized SUV was way back in 2015. We recently had the opportunity to spend another week with the Suburban, and it could not have been more perfectly timed as Deanne had a trip to St. George planned that weekend.
luxury-houses.net
On top of the World! A Truly One of a Kind Contemporary Estate in Saint George Utah Hit The Market for $8.95 Million
2399 N Kiva Trail Home in Saint George, Utah for Sale. 2399 N Kiva Trail, Saint George, Utah is a truly one of a kind contemporary estate sits 28 feet above the street below, boasts 360 degree views, including a picture perfect framing of Snow Canyon, Red Mountain, Pine Valley Mountain, Movie Rock, and the Kachina Cliffs. This Home in Saint George offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2399 N Kiva Trail, please contact Brady Platt (Phone: 801-372-8066) at The Real Estate Collective LLC for full support and perfect service.
sunnewsdaily.com
OPINION | Top 3 local restaurants you need to eat at in St. George
There’s nothing like getting good quality food while also supporting a local business. After living in St. George for almost three years, I have been to an array of incredible, local restaurants in the city, but I definitely have my favorites. St. George is a hub for local restaurants....
Comments / 1