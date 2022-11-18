Read full article on original website
Their countries’ teams aren’t even in the World Cup. So why are these fans traveling to Qatar?
The accommodation is in tents or prefabs, there’s no beer in the stadiums, the temperatures are uncomfortably hot and the whole event is mired in controversy over alleged human rights abuses. While that’s not enough to deter hardcore football fans from traveling to Qatar to support their national teams...
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning...
England’s Harry Kane and several other European captains told not to wear ‘OneLove’ armband at World Cup
The captains of several European teams will not wear “OneLove” armbands at the World Cup in Qatar due to the danger of receiving yellow cards. England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales were set to participate in the “OneLove” campaign to promote inclusion and oppose discrimination.
Ochoa, Guardado join exclusive World Cup five-timers club
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa is among four players in Qatar who will join an exclusive circle of players who have been to five World Cups. He joins Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Mexico teammate Andres Guardado. Before Qatar there were only four players in the five-time club. They were Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon, Germany’s Lothar Matthaus and Mexico’s Antonio Carbajal and Rafa Marquez. Guardado and Ochoa hold the distinction of being the first teammates play together in five straight World Cups.
Ronaldo downplays impact of tell-all pre-World Cup interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is unfazed by the drama created by his explosive pre-World Cup interview on British TV and maintains the atmosphere in Portugal’s squad is “excellent” heading into the tournament. The Manchester United striker has given an impromptu news conference Monday at Portugal’s training base in the outskirts of Doha. He has attempted to quell any concerns his tell-all interview with Piers Morgan published last week had affected squad morale. Ronaldo says “The timing for me is my timing.” He says “I am totally convinced this won’t have any influence on the national team.”
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Messi seeks history with Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi returns to the World Cup for a fifth attempt at finally winning soccer’s biggest prize. He’ll also be hoping to make history with Argentina. The Argentines are among the favorites to win in Qatar and a victory would fill the one gaping hole in his resume. But a win of a draw Tuesday against Saudi Arabia would give Argentina a record-tying result. Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak. That is one shy of tying Italy’s record for international men’s soccer1. Other games Tuesday include France against Australia, Mexico facing Poland and Denmark playing Tunisia.
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.
Saka, Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford put the last year’s European Championship loss behind them in England’s 6-2 rout of Iran at the World Cup. Both players missed penalties in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final and were then subjected to racist abuse. But Saka scored twice at Khalifa International Stadium and Rashford came off the bench to add another with his first move of the match.
Relaxed Messi determined to savor ‘likely’ final World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There’s something different about Lionel Messi at this World Cup. He’s relaxed and happy and never stopped smiling Monday in a rare appearance at a news conference before Argentina’s first match of the tournament against Saudi Arabia. The pressure appears to have been lifted off the shoulders of one of soccer’s greatest ever players. Messi says it’s because he is “a bit more mature, always trying to give my best and enjoy everything, and live this World Cup with intensity and enjoy every moment.” This will likely be the 35-year-old Messi’s last World Cup and he enters it in stellar form for Paris Saint-Germain and after helping Argentina win the Copa America title last year.
Gareth Bale saves Wales to frustrate USMNT at Qatar 2022
There was frustration for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) in its opening game of Qatar 2022 as Gareth Bale scored a late penalty for Wales. The USMNT was dominant for much of the match, but as has so often been the case, it was LAFC star Bale who dug Wales out of a sticky situation as this Group B game ended 1-1.
Bellingham scores, gets serenaded in his World Cup debut
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a pretty good World Cup debut for Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder hadn’t even made his national team debut by the time the last World Cup was played four years ago but he scored the first goal in a 6-2 victory over Iran at Khalifa International Stadium. And it was his first goal for England. England captain Harry Kane says “no better place to do it.” The England fans who made their way to the first World Cup in the Middle East certainly enjoyed it. They sang the Beatles classic “Hey Jude” to the 19-year-old Bellingham after the goal.
Iran players remain silent during national anthem at World Cup in apparent protest at Iranian regime
Before a ball was even kicked in Iran’s World Cup opener against England on Monday, Iran’s players made a powerful statement. In what seemed to be a show of solidarity with those protesting back home, the players stood silent as the Iranian national anthem played out around the Khalifa International Stadium before kickoff on Monday. The match ended in a 6-2 victory for England.
FIFA blocks ‘Love’ detail on Belgium’s World Cup jersey
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has denied Belgium’s request to wear team jerseys with a “Love” label at the World Cup in Qatar. The Belgian soccer federation says the ruling was because of a commercial link to Belgium’s signature dance music festival Tomorrowland. Multi-color detail on the white shirt had been described as a “symbol for mutual values on diversity, equality and inclusivity.” But FIFA rules on team uniforms and equipment forced Belgium to change its World Cup plans. The decision was made several weeks ago but emerged on the day FIFA denied Belgium and six other European teams permission for captains to wear multi-colored anti-discrimination armbands.
Women’s protests overshadow Iran’s World Cup loss
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran’s players didn’t sing their national anthem and didn’t celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months. Iran’s World Cup opener Monday against England was not just about...
Injury-hit France needs Mbappé even more at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With defending champion France missing so many big names through injury at the World Cup there is even more of an onus on Kylian Mbappé to become the team’s leader in Qatar. He was 19 years old when he took the last World Cup by storm. He scored in the final and becoming a superstar every team in the world would love to have. Who could down 14-time Champions League winner Real Madrid? Mbappé did twice. The 23-year-old Mbappé already has 28 international goals and could add to that tally against Australia on Tuesday in Group D. France coach Didier Deschamps says Mbappé has “the ability to make a difference and we’ll need it here.”
‘Angry’ Van Gaal looking for a joyous World Cup farewell
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — This World Cup wasn’t part of the plan for Louis van Gaal. It was a major inconvenience. He was retired when the Dutch soccer federation asked him last year to coach the national team for a third time. He was days away from turning 70. And he was also being treated for aggressive prostate cancer. He still took the job. Van Gaal may have stepped up more out of a sense of duty than any burning personal ambition to get back into the game but it’s still opened up one more chance to finally win the big prize for Netherlands.
Brazil getting ready to dance at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazilian players are hoping to do a lot of dancing at the World Cup in Qatar. The five-time world champions are feeling jubilant ahead of their debut against Serbia on Thursday. So much so that the dance celebrations are all prepared and rehearsed. Not one, not two, not three but all 10 of them. Raphinha says Brazil already “dances prepared for up to the 10th goal” and then they have ”to start innovating.” Brazil brought an offensive-minded squad to Qatar. Raphinha is among the nine forwards picked by coach Tite to try to give Brazil its first World Cup title in two decades.
British comedian Joe Lycett did not shred $11,000 over David Beckham’s role as Qatar World Cup ambassador
British comedian Joe Lycett did not shred £10,000 ($11,800) as he claimed to have done on Sunday when the World Cup kicked off, saying Monday the money had in fact been “donated to LGBTQ+ charities before I even pressed send on the initial tweet last week.”. Lycett had...
Cristiano Ronaldo defends timing of controversial interview, says it ‘won’t shake’ Portugal team
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has defended the timing of his interview with Piers Morgan, telling reporters on Monday it “won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus” ahead of the World Cup. “In my life, the best timing is always my timing,” Ronaldo said at press...
Top US diplomat in Qatar for soccer, talks amid Iran tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat is in Qatar to hold talks as regional tensions remain high. Iran’s nuclear program has rapidly advanced in the past months and nationwide protests are shaking the Islamic Republic. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a soccer fan and player himself, watched America face Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Blinken also will be holding crucial diplomatic talks with authorities in Qatar, one of the United States’ trusted interlocutors with Iran. Doha shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.
