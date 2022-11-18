Read full article on original website
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Generally fair. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Clearing begins on land eyed for Live Oak ballfields after Oncor lawsuit is resolved
A legal struggle between Oncor Electric Delivery and Waco businessman Michael Hillman over a South Waco tract has been resolved, leaving Live Oak Classical School supporters free to build a sports complex there and Oncor to build a substation next door at South 26th Street and Mary Avenue. Land clearing...
Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West to open for holiday season Wednesday
The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group. Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.
Blake Burleson: Watching triumphs, failures at the polls
I dismissed my class at Baylor University a little early on Nov. 8 so that I could take the afternoon shift at Grace Church in Waco as a poll watcher for the midterm elections. One of my students cornered me before I could get out the door. “Dr. Burleson, I’m...
Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump
AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist. “We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going...
Church Under the Bridge moves back home under I-35 overpass
Robert Brown has been attending Church Under the Bridge for the last 30 years, and even though services under the Interstate 35 underpass at Fourth and Fifth streets weren’t perfect, he preferred it to other churches in Waco hands-down. Before the reconstruction of I-35, rain poured through the gap...
Coryell County fugitive arrested in death of Waco woman
A Coryell County fugitive was arrested Monday in Hamilton on charges of murder and evidence tampering, stemming from the April disappearance and presumed killing of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force apprehended Erin Baily Finchum on Monday at a residence in Hamilton, according to...
Did TCU’s thriller vs. Baylor hurt Frogs' playoff chances?
WACO — No one knows how the College Football Playoff selection committee will evaluate No. 4 TCU’s 29-28 escape at Baylor. At the very least, credit the Horned Frogs with an off-the-charts degree of difficulty as they continue to display the art of the comeback in the most improbable ways.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Outdoors: The gift of giving brings good cheer
The holiday season is a mixed bag of feelings for a lot of people. Happy times and traditions can be tempered by financial worries, the loss of loved ones, and other troubles. But this time of year brings out the goodness in most people, and if you’re looking for a way to make Christmas brighter for struggling families, you can do some good on December 3 at the 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament at Lake Waco.
Wooten's hooping: Sophomore's scoring propels Highlassies to victory
Woo-boy, Chelsea Wooten has starting to heat up. Wooten scored a game-high 23 points to push the 16th-ranked McLennan Community College women over visiting Odessa, 64-54, on Monday night at The Highlands. It was the seventh straight win for Bill Brock’s Highlassies. Wooten, a sophomore guard from McKinney, hit...
No. 1 Texas fends off sturdy effort from No. 15 Baylor, 3-1
AUSTIN — The 15th-ranked Baylor volleyball team gave it a go, but Gregory Gymnasium remains a no-go. A trio of Longhorns recorded double-digit kill efforts and No. 1 Texas took down Baylor, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, on Saturday night. The Longhorns improved to 89-4 all-time against the Bears, including 46-0 in Austin.
Brice Cherry: One crazy kick kept TCU's dreams alive, killed Bears' buzz
TCU should go out and scoop up every lottery ticket it can find. Is a gambling trip to Las Vegas an option in the NIL era? If so, I’m riding with whatever the Frogs lay down and bet. Those guys could hit on 17 in Blackjack and still strut away a winner. They are living right, man.
Baylor's LJ Cryer named Big 12 player of week
Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer was named Big 12 player of the week following his career-high 28-point performance in an 80-75 win over then-No. 8 UCLA on Sunday in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. He was the second straight Baylor player to earn Big 12 player of...
Kell's last-second field goal lifts TCU to 29-28 win over Bears
It was the gut punch that Baylor’s seniors will have to live with forever. With the Bears on the verge of knocking unbeaten TCU out of the College Football Playoff picture, Griffin Kell nailed the winning 40-yard field goal as time expired after the Horned Frogs hustled on the field in fire drill fashion.
Injuries force lots of lineup shuffling for Collen's Bears
Before the season ever tipped, Baylor women’s basketball fans were curious to see what the team’s revamped lineup might look like. What they wouldn’t have expected, however, is a new-look rotation for every single game. The 17th-ranked Bears have been hit hard by injuries in the season’s...
New Cameron Hall to replace 101-year-old Cameron House on MCC campus
The 101-year old Cameron House on the edge of the McLennan Community College campus may be in its final days after a markedly higher estimate of its renovation spiked plans to convert it into the MCC Foundation’s headquarters. Officials behind that project now have a different plan: a new...
Cryer buries 28 as No. 5 Bears overtake No. 8 UCLA, 80-75
LAS VEGAS — Baylor coach Scott Drew didn’t think it was any kind of gamble to fly to Las Vegas for a tournament with four Top 25 teams in the Continental Tire Main Event. Win or lose, the No. 5 Bears would play some top-notch competition that would help build their resume and show their strengths and weaknesses.
Hejl, Abbott Panthers scoot past Union Hill, 58-10
MABANK — Mason Hejl scurried his way to four touchdown runs as No. 1-ranked Abbott raced by previously unbeaten Union Hill, 58-10, in the Class 1A Div. I area playoffs on Friday night. Hejl carried 31 times for 253 yards and those four TDs, scoring on runs of 40,...
