Marty Stuart
3d ago
20 years in that business messed me up. All you can do is put the plant in a big building. Concrete costs almost $200 a yard now. It will be $400 if they all have to erect Astrodomes around their facilities.🙃
Linda Powers Morphis
3d ago
All these new homes being built here in Midlothian most all down wind. We live up wind and very seldom are effected by it. I feel sorry for all these people having homes built that have no idea what is going on. At one time there was animals bring born with bad birth defects and that is right where they are building homes.
