WBUR
Mass. colleges continue to encourage, if not require, newest COVID booster as holidays approach
Most Boston-area colleges and universities have required students to be fully vaccinated against COVID – and receive at least one booster – to participate in on-campus activities for the 2022-23 academic year. But fewer institutions have been as stringent with the updated bivalent booster, which became available in early September.
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Ecologists study how mussels can help coastal erosion
Massachusetts has lost more than 40% of its salt marsh since colonial times, and much of what's left is threatened by sea level rise, development and pollution. Ecologists are now studying whether a small creature called a “ribbed mussel” could help. WBUR's Barbara Moran reports.
Thanksgiving travel: The best — and worst — times to drive in the Boston area
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It’s a clear but cold start to the holiday week. Need something to help push you through the next few days (or weeks)? Well, we have more than a little good news. Our seasonal joy newsletter, The Pick Me Up, returns this afternoon for its first annual holiday run! Sign up here to get a nugget of joy — plus holiday guides and general festiveness — in your inbox three days a week through the end of the year.
WBUR investigation finds some ousted police officers get new jobs in law enforcement
WBUR's Walter Wuthmann joins us to talk about his investigation into how some police officers who were fired, or resigned amid misconduct allegations, got jobs at other departments in Massachusetts. Walter Wuthmann General Assignment Reporter. Walter Wuthmann is a general assignment reporter for WBUR. Amanda Beland Producer/Director. Amanda Beland is...
Major dams along the Klamath River have been cleared for removal
Federal regulators have cleared the way for the removal of major dams along the Klamath River in Oregon. Local tribes and environmental groups have worked for decades to bring the dams down. Oregon Public Broadcasting's Cassandra Profita reports.
