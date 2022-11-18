ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Providence Cross Country Creates More History

A year ago the Providence High boys’ cross country team won its first CIF Southern Section title and just the second in any sport in the school’s history. Saturday afternoon in the CIF Southern Section championships at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, the Pioneers built upon that as both the boys and girls teams advance to the California State Meet next weekend in Fresno.
Burbank Police Log: October 31 – November 6

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
Burbank Adult School Paves The Way For Student Success

The faculty and staff members of Burbank Adult School are providing life-changing programs for the dedicated members of its student body. Some of the school’s main areas of study are high school diploma and equivalency, enrichment classes, English as a second language, parent education and career technical education. Under these categories, instructors conduct a wide range of courses such as cable installation, English levels one through six, QuickBooks for business, web design, gentle, mindful yoga, just draw!, just paint!, beginning conversational American Sign Language, and real estate careers.
