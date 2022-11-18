ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Montanan

Biden’s marijuana pardons are a seismic shift

Fulfilling a high-profile campaign pledge, President Joe Biden recently announced that his office will be issuing pardons to several thousand Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession offenses. “There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” the president said. “My […] The post Biden’s marijuana pardons are a seismic shift appeared first on Daily Montanan.
News Channel Nebraska

'Window-shopping' GOP elites weigh Trump -- and the alternatives -- at high-profile Vegas gathering

Former President Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, days after becoming the first declared GOP candidate of the 2024 presidential campaign. But the chandeliered ballroom at the opulent Venetian resort hotel in Las Vegas teemed with his rivals -- including potential chief nemesis Florida Gov. Ron...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WATE

Thanksgiving inflation gobbles up budgets

High inflation is hitting the Thanksgiving spread. Food prices rose almost 11 percent over the 12 months ending in October, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI), while groceries, which exclude restaurants, specifically were 12.4 percent more expensive from the same time a year ago.  And some Thanksgiving staples are even more expensive […]
The Associated Press

Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning...
The Comeback

Herschel Walker & Donald Trump share hateful opinion

It’s no secret that former United States President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Herschel Walker have a lot in common with Trump endorsing the former Georgia Bulldogs star’s political campaign. And they’ve recently shared one more big thing they have in common, revealing that they have the same opinion on one controversial issue. This month, Read more... The post Herschel Walker & Donald Trump share hateful opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024

Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
INDIANA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

State proposes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients

A day after the midterm elections, Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara penned a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu outlining an urgent situation.  New Hampshire’s rental relief program was ending due to a lack of federal funding, McNamara wrote, and some of the recipients were about to lose their housing.  Many of the residents who were receiving […] The post State proposes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LEBANON, NH
News Channel Nebraska

Guidelines for Collecting Ancient Chinese Art

Originally Posted On: https://www.weisbrodcollection.com/blogs/news/guidelines-for-collecting-ancient-chinese-art Who would’ve thought that a gilded blue porcelain vase kept in the kitchen would sell for $1.8 million at an auction? The hype behind this rare ancient Chinese art dating from the 18th century lies in its seal mark. Along its base is a six-character...

