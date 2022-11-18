It’s no secret that former United States President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Herschel Walker have a lot in common with Trump endorsing the former Georgia Bulldogs star’s political campaign. And they’ve recently shared one more big thing they have in common, revealing that they have the same opinion on one controversial issue. This month, Read more... The post Herschel Walker & Donald Trump share hateful opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO