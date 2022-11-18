Read full article on original website
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group whose members include Walmart, Target, Best Buy,...
Biden’s marijuana pardons are a seismic shift
Fulfilling a high-profile campaign pledge, President Joe Biden recently announced that his office will be issuing pardons to several thousand Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession offenses. “There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” the president said. “My […] The post Biden’s marijuana pardons are a seismic shift appeared first on Daily Montanan.
President of largest rail union predicts congressional intervention after ‘no’ vote
“Everybody's ready to get it done; get it over,” SMART Transportation Division President Jeremy Ferguson said.
'Window-shopping' GOP elites weigh Trump -- and the alternatives -- at high-profile Vegas gathering
Former President Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday, days after becoming the first declared GOP candidate of the 2024 presidential campaign. But the chandeliered ballroom at the opulent Venetian resort hotel in Las Vegas teemed with his rivals -- including potential chief nemesis Florida Gov. Ron...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023
Thanksgiving inflation gobbles up budgets
High inflation is hitting the Thanksgiving spread. Food prices rose almost 11 percent over the 12 months ending in October, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI), while groceries, which exclude restaurants, specifically were 12.4 percent more expensive from the same time a year ago. And some Thanksgiving staples are even more expensive […]
New York Times: Former evangelical activist claims he knew of 2014 Supreme Court decision before it was released
A former evangelical activist claimed in a letter to the Chief Justice of the United States that he knew about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court decision involving contraception and the Affordable Care Act by the court prior to the formal announcement, according to The New York Times. Rev....
Top US diplomat criticizes FIFA armband threat at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America’s top diplomat on Tuesday criticized a decision by FIFA to threaten players at the World Cup with yellow cards if they wear armbands supporting inclusion and diversity. Speaking alongside his Qatari counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was “always concerning...
Herschel Walker & Donald Trump share hateful opinion
It’s no secret that former United States President Donald Trump and Senate candidate Herschel Walker have a lot in common with Trump endorsing the former Georgia Bulldogs star’s political campaign. And they’ve recently shared one more big thing they have in common, revealing that they have the same opinion on one controversial issue. This month, Read more... The post Herschel Walker & Donald Trump share hateful opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Anti-abortion activists say Trump will still need to win them over in 2024
Anti-abortion proponents who believe Donald Trump's crowning achievement was the overturning of Roe v. Wade say the newly declared 2024 contender will still have to earn their support in the upcoming Republican presidential primary -- and he may be off to a rocky start. In his more-than-hour-long speech announcing his...
Russia to build attack drones for Ukraine war with the help of Iran, intelligence assessment says
Iran and Russia have reached an agreement to begin the production of attack drones in Russia, according to a new intelligence assessment from a country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program. Iran is beginning to transfer blueprints and components for the drones to Russia after the initial agreement was struck...
State proposes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients
A day after the midterm elections, Lebanon Mayor Tim McNamara penned a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu outlining an urgent situation. New Hampshire’s rental relief program was ending due to a lack of federal funding, McNamara wrote, and some of the recipients were about to lose their housing. Many of the residents who were receiving […] The post State proposes $20 million lifeline to rental assistance recipients appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Guidelines for Collecting Ancient Chinese Art
Originally Posted On: https://www.weisbrodcollection.com/blogs/news/guidelines-for-collecting-ancient-chinese-art Who would’ve thought that a gilded blue porcelain vase kept in the kitchen would sell for $1.8 million at an auction? The hype behind this rare ancient Chinese art dating from the 18th century lies in its seal mark. Along its base is a six-character...
