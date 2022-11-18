Fuel Frantic: U.S. Faces Diesel Shortage

Officially it's still autumn, but temperatures are already plunging and a long, cold winter may lie ahead. It could be longer and colder for many this year due to the ongoing shortage of diesel fuel in the U.S. Experts say diesel inventory in this country is at its lowest level entering winter since 1951. At the same time, diesel prices have been at or near record highs for months because of supply issues.

Diesel is vital to the economy because it heats homes in winter and powers trucks that deliver food and items we all need. Thus, the effects of a shortage are wide-ranging even outside the energy sector. "Some of this could bring potentially life-threatening situations for folks, particularly in the Northeast, because of these supply and inventory shortages," says David Blackmon, oil and gas expert with DB Energy Advisors .

At the heart of the problem are two targets of the political left: refineries and pipelines. "We have very low inventories of diesel fuel right now, and it all goes back to lack of refining capacity in the United States," says Blackmon. "And we don't have adequate pipeline capacity to move the home heating oil where it needs to go, so we have to use trucks and trains, and that's much less efficient."

Fixing the problem long-term would require expanding current refineries or building new ones, which Blackmon says is highly unlikely to happen. "When you have a presidential administration and a secretary of energy who repeatedly talk about wanting to put refining out of business, people would frankly be insane to make those kinds of investments," he tells KTRH. "So a lot of this, unfortunately, has been created by a political environment that's incredibly hostile to major investments in oil and gas."

"It's a really dangerous situation, and unfortunately I don't think the administration is taking it seriously enough."