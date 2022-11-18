ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Calling out Republican leadership

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnvYF_0jFW9fs600

After the red wave failed to materialize last week, more conservatives are calling out Republican leadership for being worthless. And among those conservatives are Terry Schilling with the American Principles Project.

"They back up their cronies who support this regime. This is a corrupt party, and it's led by losers," he said.

He's referring to Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, who will stay in their leadership roles; despite their failures.

"The idea that there were 31 members that voted against McCarthy, and 13 members that voted against McConnell is a big deal," Schilling said, adding that it's time to take a hard look at the performance of party chair Ronna McDaniel.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy