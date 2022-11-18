After the red wave failed to materialize last week, more conservatives are calling out Republican leadership for being worthless. And among those conservatives are Terry Schilling with the American Principles Project.

"They back up their cronies who support this regime. This is a corrupt party, and it's led by losers," he said.

He's referring to Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, who will stay in their leadership roles; despite their failures.

"The idea that there were 31 members that voted against McCarthy, and 13 members that voted against McConnell is a big deal," Schilling said, adding that it's time to take a hard look at the performance of party chair Ronna McDaniel.