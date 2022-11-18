ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Donors may be at a crossroads with Trump’s big announcement

By Cliff Saunders
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGp24_0jFW9ezN00

Donors may be at a crossroads after former President Donald Trump’s announcement this week that he will run for President in 2024. RNC Committeeman Robin Armstrong tells KTRH he's heard some uncertainty from donors lately.

"I'm hearing that people are being very careful about where they put their money this election cycle," Armstrong said, adding that they want to wait and see what people like Florida Governor Ron Desantis decide to do before writing a check.

At the same time, Armstrong says it may not matter.

"He doesn't have to rely on large donors. Those small dollar donors are huge for President Trump," Armstrong explained.

Trump's Save America PAC has about $69 million on hand following the midterms.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy