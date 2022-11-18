Donors may be at a crossroads with Trump’s big announcement

Donors may be at a crossroads after former President Donald Trump’s announcement this week that he will run for President in 2024. RNC Committeeman Robin Armstrong tells KTRH he's heard some uncertainty from donors lately.

"I'm hearing that people are being very careful about where they put their money this election cycle," Armstrong said, adding that they want to wait and see what people like Florida Governor Ron Desantis decide to do before writing a check.

At the same time, Armstrong says it may not matter.

"He doesn't have to rely on large donors. Those small dollar donors are huge for President Trump," Armstrong explained.

Trump's Save America PAC has about $69 million on hand following the midterms.