Burbank, CA

thelosangelesbeat.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Los Angeles 2022

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. If your favorite thing to make for dinner is reservations, check out the list below for some of our favorite places for autumnal feasting in LA, with no cleanup required. Whether you’d like to dine by a pool beneath swaying palms or get Creole delights to go… enjoy gorgeous views of Santa Monica or feast on an assortment of vegan options… here are some ideas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: October 31 – November 6

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
BURBANK, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Former Home of Fashion Designer Randolph Duke with Breathtaking Views from DT Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean Seeking for $13 Million

7869 Fareholm Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 7869 Fareholm Drive, Los Angeles, California is a stunning home soars over the city lights with breathtaking views spanning from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. This Home in Los Angeles offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7869 Fareholm Drive, please contact Bruno Abisror (Phone: 310-488-3598) & Joseph Cilic (Phone: 310-925-1402) at Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Shopping center sells for $8.4 million

A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
CHINO, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Adult School Paves The Way For Student Success

The faculty and staff members of Burbank Adult School are providing life-changing programs for the dedicated members of its student body. Some of the school’s main areas of study are high school diploma and equivalency, enrichment classes, English as a second language, parent education and career technical education. Under these categories, instructors conduct a wide range of courses such as cable installation, English levels one through six, QuickBooks for business, web design, gentle, mindful yoga, just draw!, just paint!, beginning conversational American Sign Language, and real estate careers.
BURBANK, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority

The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
IRVINE, CA
signalscv.com

Woman found dead in donation collection box identified

The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA

