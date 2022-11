(Mason City, IA) -- There's an event tonight in Mason City, to remember four children who died in a Mason City house fire last week. The North Iowa Youth Center will host a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. for John Mcluer, 12, Odin Mcluer, 10, Drake Mcluer, 6, and Phenix Mcluer, 3.

