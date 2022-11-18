NEW YORK (AP) — Montez Mathis scored 16 points as Saint John's (NY) beat Temple 78-72 on Monday. Mathis added three steals for the Red Storm (5-0). Joel Soriano scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. David Jones shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO