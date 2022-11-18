ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7. to 10 ft. * WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.
Saint John's (NY) defeats Temple 78-72

NEW YORK (AP) — Montez Mathis scored 16 points as Saint John's (NY) beat Temple 78-72 on Monday. Mathis added three steals for the Red Storm (5-0). Joel Soriano scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. David Jones shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.
