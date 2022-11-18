ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitter cold weekend

By Laura Bannon
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A bitter cold has settled in for the weekend.

There will be more clouds than sun Friday as temperatures drop into the 20s with wind chill values in the singles and lower teens.

The cold continues with subzero wind chills expected by Sunday morning as the sun emerges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edJ11_0jFW7rZg00

Temperatures return to the upper 40s by Thanksgiving week.

CBS Chicago

Harlem Globetrotters bringing world tour to Chicago on Dec. 27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Chicago. Their world tour is making two stops at Wintrust Arena after Christmas.Both games will be on Dec. 27. The first game will be at 2 p.m., and the other will be at 7 p.m.This time, some lucky fans will be invited onto the court for the action.The Globetrotters will show off their trick shots and skills, and after the game every ticket holder will have the chance to get on the court for an autograph.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
