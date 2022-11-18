ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easy
3d ago

what would it look like if you didn't consider the money from the Federal that was intended for the covid relief

Out in the country
2d ago

If he has done such a 'great' job with the states finances then why is their credit rating still at the 8th lowest Moody's ratings? Sort of like having a FICA score of about 300. Laughable.

Tony Esker
3d ago

pritzker has never seen a thing he couldn't get his speech writers to spin in his favor.

Proposed legislation would close loopholes for predatory lenders in Illinois

Legislation is being considered in Springfield to address triple-digit interest rates on consumer loans. Last year, the Predatory Loan Prevention Act established a 36% interest rate cap on consumer loans in Illinois, but critics say some lenders are getting around the cap. The Woodstock Institute is urging lawmakers to pass House Bill 5840 that would close a loophole.
Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says

A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
Illinois lawmakers working on gun control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend is reigniting the debate for gun control. Lawmakers in Illinois have been working on new bills behind the scenes for months, starting work on gun control legislation immediately after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. However, nothing has […]
Republican leaders look to bring balance as Illinois’ minority party

With Republicans continuing in the super minority at the Illinois statehouse, changes are being made to the party’s leadership. After last week’s election, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, announced he’d not seek leadership. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie this week to lead the Republican caucus for the next two years. She addressed how Republicans will remain relevant with a caucus that will be shrinking in the new General Assembly that begins Jan. 11.
Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?

(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords

Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
Illinois sees dramatic sports betting increase in September

A big September has propelled the Illinois sports betting industry into second place in the country in year-to-date revenue. Illinois’ sports betting handle increased 47% from August to September, according to figures released by the Illinois Gaming Board. “They don’t break it down so that you really know, but...
Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
