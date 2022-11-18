ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey Trot In Full Throttle At Florida Airports Ahead Of Thanksgiving

By Wendi Grossman
 4 days ago

The great Thanksgiving get-away officially underway at Miami International Airport. Pack your patience if you're flying out of town. Airport Spokesman Greg Chin says they're expecting their busiest Thanksgiving travel period ever-with 150-thousand passengers per day over the holiday period-that's a 4-percent increase from last year. His advice -arrive at least 3 hours ahead of departure and use satellite parking. Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International is expecting a fourteen-percent increase in passenger volume compared to this time period last year, but totals are not expected to eclipse pre-pandemic levels.

