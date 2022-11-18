Read full article on original website
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots walk-off win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy against the New York Jets. Bill Belichick approached the podium with a smile following Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Patriots’ division rivals. The Patriots coach had plenty of nice things to say about his teams defense and special teams. The...
49ers vs. Cardinals Mexico game: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Monday Night Football
It’s Monday Night Football in Mexico as the Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV. LIVE STREAM: SIGN UP HERE...
What Jets QB Zach Wilson said after struggling again in loss to Patriots
Sunday marked another poor performance for Zach Wilson against the New England Patriots. The Jets’ second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards in the 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. The loss dropped Wilson to 0-4 vs. the Patriots in his young career and was the franchise’s...
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots beat the New York Jets
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots offense could probably use another bye week to work out their issues. The weather was cold, the Patriots defense was hot and somehow their offense looked frozen against the New York Jets on Sunday. This wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was downright ugly inside Gillette Stadium.
Patriots released a veteran running back and added another kicker on Monday
FOXBOROUGH – Life in the NFL is tough. A little over a week ago, Tristan Vizcaino made two field goals and hit three extra points as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, the kicker was back inside the Patriots locker room. The Patriots signed Vizcaino back to...
Patriots’ Bill Belichick calls Trent Brown benching ‘a coaching decision’
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense struggling to score against the Jets wasn’t surprising. Their alignment to start the game was though. When the offense got the ball in the first quarter, Isaiah Wynn trotted onto the field in Trent Brown’s normal spot at left tackle as the 6-foot-9 lineman watched from the sideline with a winter hat on. Brown hadn’t missed a snap prior to the benching, and didn’t enter the game until the second quarter when Wynn went down with a foot injury.
Jets’ Justin Hardee thought Patriots blocked him in back on Marcus Jones TD
FOXBOROUGH — New York Jets special teams captain Justin Hardee thought there should have been a flag against the Patriots on Marcus Jones’ game-winning touchdown return in the Patriots’ 10-3 win on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. He was one of the last Jets with a shot to...
ESPN QB expert questions whether Zach Wilson knows Jets playbook
The New England Patriots defense made Zach Wilson look silly in their win on Sunday. Now, an ESPN expert is questioning whether the New York Jets quarterback fully understands the playbook. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky broke down a play from the game at Gillette...
Patriots C David Andrews’ thigh injury may be season ending (report)
FOXBOROUGH — There is still testing to be done, but the Patriots may have lost veteran center David Andrews for the season in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets at Gillette Stadium. Citing sources, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that the news does not look good:. “#Patriots...
Scott Zolak: David Andrews injury overstated by ‘bad report,’ Patriots C could return soon
A Patriots broadcaster is pushing back on a report that David Andrews might be out for the season. The center was severely hobbled by a thigh injury in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Jets and needed two staffers to help carry him to the locker room. On Sunday night, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided a grim update.
Trent Brown didn’t start for Patriots due to illness, per source
FOXBOROUGH – When the Patriots took their first offensive snap on Sunday, it was eye-opening that Trent Brown was standing close to a heater on the sideline wearing a winter hat. The Patriots left tackle didn’t start against the New York Jets despite playing like the best offensive lineman...
Former Patriots: Cordarrelle Patterson breaks all-time special teams record
No player in the history of the NFL has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson. That officially became the case when the former New England Patriots receiver (now an Atlanta Falcons running back) returned a kickoff for a score for the ninth time in his career -- and also helped his win come back to secure a win.
Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle
FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
What they are saying after Patriots win on Marcus Jones’ punt return TD
The New England Patriots offense couldn’t find the end zone in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Punt returner Marcus Jones did, however, and lifted his team to a 10-3 win at Gillette Stadium. The score, which came with five seconds left in the game marked the first punt return for a touchdown in the NFL this season.
Rams vs. Saints: How to stream LA-New Orleans game for free Sunday
A pair of desperate teams are meeting up Sunday in New Orleans when the Saints host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Week 11. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.
Jimmy Johnson: Bill Belichick ‘came that close’ to becoming Dolphins DC in late 90s
If Bill Belichick didn’t have such a deep-rooted loyalty to Bill Parcells, the AFC East could look entirely different right now. In Jimmy Johson’s new book, “Swagger: Super Bowls, Brass Balls and Footballs — A Memoir,” he says the then-Jets coach almost left New York in the late 90s to join him on the Dolphins. Johnson was trying to assemble a good staff and respected Belichick.
9 Patriots takeaways: Defense, Marcus Jones bail out Matt Patricia’s offense in ridiculous win
FOXBOROUGH — Calling it “remedial offense” feels too kind. The Patriots and Jets got in an absolute rock fight on Sunday afternoon that featured 17 punts, and the last one proved most meaningful. Marcus Jones returned a late punt 84 yards to score the game’s first touchdown with 0:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter, lifting the Patriots to a 10-3 victory. It was an absurdly perfect ending to such an ugly game.
Mac Jones: Patriots’ red zone woes ‘super disappointing’
The New England Patriots scored only one touchdown against the New York Jets on Sunday, and it didn’t come on offense or defense. Rookie Marcus Jones returned a Jets punt 84 yards in the game’s final moments to push New England past its divisional rival, 10-3. The win...
How another Patriots win over stumbling Jets played on New York tabloids
There was some odd optimism in New York this week about the Jets’ chances to beat the Patriots on Sunday. That optimism was reflected on the back pages of the New York Daily News and the New York Post. Yes, the Jets are better than they’ve been and the...
Utah vs. Oregon: How to watch Pac-12 college football matchup for free
No. 10 Utah travel to No. 12 Oregon for what is basically a semifinal matchup in the race for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The game will be in Oregon at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Sling. DirecTV and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month. Fans who get ESPN through their TV provider can use their login credentials to watch via WatchESPN.
