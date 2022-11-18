ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Related
Patriots’ Bill Belichick calls Trent Brown benching ‘a coaching decision’

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense struggling to score against the Jets wasn’t surprising. Their alignment to start the game was though. When the offense got the ball in the first quarter, Isaiah Wynn trotted onto the field in Trent Brown’s normal spot at left tackle as the 6-foot-9 lineman watched from the sideline with a winter hat on. Brown hadn’t missed a snap prior to the benching, and didn’t enter the game until the second quarter when Wynn went down with a foot injury.
Former Patriots: Cordarrelle Patterson breaks all-time special teams record

No player in the history of the NFL has returned more kickoffs for touchdowns than Cordarrelle Patterson. That officially became the case when the former New England Patriots receiver (now an Atlanta Falcons running back) returned a kickoff for a score for the ninth time in his career -- and also helped his win come back to secure a win.
Patriots bench Trent Brown in surprise move, Isaiah Wynn starts at left tackle

FOXBOROUGH — In a surprise move, Isaiah Wynn began Sunday’s game back to his old post. Trent Brown was benched to start against the Jets, with Wynn taking his place protecting Mac Jones’ blindside. It’s an odd situation, as Brown wasn’t listed on the injury report at has appeared to be New England’s steadiest tackle. He stayed on the sideline with his helmet on to start the game.
Jimmy Johnson: Bill Belichick ‘came that close’ to becoming Dolphins DC in late 90s

If Bill Belichick didn’t have such a deep-rooted loyalty to Bill Parcells, the AFC East could look entirely different right now. In Jimmy Johson’s new book, “Swagger: Super Bowls, Brass Balls and Footballs — A Memoir,” he says the then-Jets coach almost left New York in the late 90s to join him on the Dolphins. Johnson was trying to assemble a good staff and respected Belichick.
9 Patriots takeaways: Defense, Marcus Jones bail out Matt Patricia’s offense in ridiculous win

FOXBOROUGH — Calling it “remedial offense” feels too kind. The Patriots and Jets got in an absolute rock fight on Sunday afternoon that featured 17 punts, and the last one proved most meaningful. Marcus Jones returned a late punt 84 yards to score the game’s first touchdown with 0:05 on the clock in the fourth quarter, lifting the Patriots to a 10-3 victory. It was an absurdly perfect ending to such an ugly game.
Utah vs. Oregon: How to watch Pac-12 college football matchup for free

No. 10 Utah travel to No. 12 Oregon for what is basically a semifinal matchup in the race for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. The game will be in Oregon at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Sling. DirecTV and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month. Fans who get ESPN through their TV provider can use their login credentials to watch via WatchESPN.
