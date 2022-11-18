ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

What is the Thanksgiving weather forecast?

Days out from Thanksgiving, weather officials are forecasting a clear and sunny holiday with temperatures rising throughout the week. But some rain may dampen the post-holiday weekend, they said. After a cold and blustery weekend that saw temperatures hovering in the 30s or low 40s, the days ahead of Thanksgiving...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Will Gov. Charlie Baker run for president in 2024? ‘Point blank’ no, he says

While Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker cannot rule out a future return to politics, he will not be a presidential candidate in the coming election cycle. “I think anybody in public life never slams anything completely,” the outgoing governor said in a Sunday interview with WCVB. “But I’m certainly not going to... I’m not going to be a candidate in 2024.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

These casino, mobile platforms applied for Mass. sports betting licenses

The nascent Massachusetts sports betting industry crystallized Monday as casinos and mobile operators submitted their applications for highly coveted gaming licenses. Fifteen entities applied ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said in a news release later Monday afternoon. That’s just half of the 30 businesses that previously signaled their interest in sports betting licenses after completing scoping surveys by mid-October.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19

A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
CHATHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Former soccer player arrested in connection with Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

A former Jamaican pro soccer player was arrested in connection with Thursday’s bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard, according to Edgartown District Court documents. Miquel A. Jones, 30, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday morning on an accessory after the fact charge in connection with the Thursday morning armed bank heist of the Rockland Trust in Tisbury’s Vineyard Haven community.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

