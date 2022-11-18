Read full article on original website
Related
Gov.-elect Maura Healey hit the road for post-election travel
As she starts to build out her eventual administration and prepares to make the transition from the attorney general’s office to the governor’s suite, Gov.-elect Maura Healey has also been mixing in some travel. The last public event the governor-elect held was a trip to Pittsfield on Thursday,...
Gov. Baker wants asylum seekers to be allowed to work, calls for immigration reform
Gov. Charlie Baker affirmed Massachusetts will never turn away migrants, though the outgoing Republican leader over the weekend reiterated his plea for federal immigration reform as the commonwealth increasingly experiences the ripple effects of the border crisis. Baker, in an interview on WCVB’s “On the Record,” urged the Biden administration...
What is the Thanksgiving weather forecast?
Days out from Thanksgiving, weather officials are forecasting a clear and sunny holiday with temperatures rising throughout the week. But some rain may dampen the post-holiday weekend, they said. After a cold and blustery weekend that saw temperatures hovering in the 30s or low 40s, the days ahead of Thanksgiving...
DraftKings Maryland promo code gets set for launch with $200 bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New bettors can hit the ground running with this DraftKings Maryland promo code offer. Signing up early will give new players the chance...
Massachusetts State Lottery: Here’s who won $1 million prize from Mobil gas station
The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket sold at a Mobil gas station in Adams claimed her prize in a one-time cash payout of $650,000 before taxes on Monday, Nov. 14, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Karen Andrews of Adams told the lottery she wanted to play the “$4,000,000...
Thanksgiving is the #1 day for home fires in Mass.; here’s how to prevent them
As Thanksgiving Day is approaching, so is something else: house fire season. This Thursday, firefighters in Massachusetts can expect to respond to twice as many home fires than during the following day, according to the State Fire Marshall Peter J. Ostroskey. From 2017 to 2021, there were 678 Thanksgiving Day...
Will Gov. Charlie Baker run for president in 2024? ‘Point blank’ no, he says
While Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker cannot rule out a future return to politics, he will not be a presidential candidate in the coming election cycle. “I think anybody in public life never slams anything completely,” the outgoing governor said in a Sunday interview with WCVB. “But I’m certainly not going to... I’m not going to be a candidate in 2024.”
These casino, mobile platforms applied for Mass. sports betting licenses
The nascent Massachusetts sports betting industry crystallized Monday as casinos and mobile operators submitted their applications for highly coveted gaming licenses. Fifteen entities applied ahead of the 2 p.m. deadline, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said in a news release later Monday afternoon. That’s just half of the 30 businesses that previously signaled their interest in sports betting licenses after completing scoping surveys by mid-October.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 13-19
A house in Harwich Port that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 96 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $765,591. The average price per square foot was $485.
Caesars Maryland promo code MASSLIVEPICS claims $1,500 first bet insurance
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Maryland promo code offer is giving new players an intriguing choice. With the Old Line State finally launching sports betting,...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: 7 celebrity trailers destroyed in N.J. fire
Firefighters on Monday were battling a large blaze at facility in New Jersey used for restoring motor homes and buses for use as celebrity trailers at events such as the upcoming Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Today is a devastating day, the fire destroyed seven of our buses,” said Chrisel...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $20 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 1-6-40-51-67,...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: Four $100,000 prizes won, two at same store
Four lottery prizes worth $100,000 were won in Massachusetts on Friday, with two of the winning tickets sold at the same store. One of the $100,000 prizes was won from a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch sold at a Cumberland Farms location in Blackstone, while the other three six-digit awards were scored from the “Mass Cash” drawing Friday night.
5 Mass. colleges rank in top 10 Division 3 football teams in New England
Another season of New England small college football is coming to an end, but five colleges in Massachusetts are making waves for their football programs. Noontime Sports compiled a list from their poll of the top New England Division 3 college football teams. Here’s how they ranked. Springfield College...
Powerball: Check your numbers, one winner claims Saturday’s $93 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! One winning ticket purchased in Kansas came away with Saturday night’s $93 million jackpot, Previously, someone won a record $2.04 billion in the November 7 drawing. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:...
Former soccer player arrested in connection with Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery
A former Jamaican pro soccer player was arrested in connection with Thursday’s bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard, according to Edgartown District Court documents. Miquel A. Jones, 30, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday morning on an accessory after the fact charge in connection with the Thursday morning armed bank heist of the Rockland Trust in Tisbury’s Vineyard Haven community.
How Patriots’ playoff chances look to oddsmakers, computer simulations
Below is a look at how simulators from FiveThirtyEight.com and ESPN’s FPI, as well as BetMGM’s oddsmakers, think the rest of the New England Patriots’ season will play out:. The politics and sports analytics site prediction has the Patriots’ postseason chances climbing:. a 54% chance to...
Door still open on David Andrews return, Patriots would’ve had Isaiah Wynn at practice
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots didn’t practice on Monday, but still had to issue an injury report due to NFL rules. That’s why the team released a hypothetical practice report that updated the status of several Patriots veterans. This report shows which players would’ve been limited had the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0