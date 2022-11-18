Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Lilah Roloff growing up 'so fast' as she steals the spotlight at princess party
Little People Big World is back with season 24 and fans can’t help but feel that Zach and Tori Roloff’s daughter, Lilah, is growing up “so fast” as she celebrates her third birthday. The TLC series has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2006....
realitytitbit.com
Receptionist Kimberly from 90 Day Fiance wants to travel and maintain 'good lifestyle'
Kimberly Menzies from 90 Day Fiance revealed that Usman can afford to pay her bills, while she recently secured a new job at a spa. She revealed that her personal goals are to “maintain a good lifestyle for myself and to travel.”. The TLC dating series has followed her...
realitytitbit.com
Congratulations are in order for Tammy Slaton as she gets married in rehab center
TLC fans can get excited for a double whammy of good news as 1000-lb Sisters has a premiere date for its new season and Tammy Slaton got married! The TLC star has appeared on her show alongside her sister, Amy. The two weighed 1000lb between them at the beginning of the series but they’re now on a weight loss journey.
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner drops out of Instagram's top 5 most-liked posts of all time
Kylie Jenner has dropped in the list of most-liked Instagram posts as King Kylie’s throne on Instagram appears vulnerable. Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s unexpected collaboration racked up more than 50 million conjoint likes, pushing her position down to number seven. The Queen of Instagram has again...
realitytitbit.com
Where is Talan Torriero from Laguna Beach now?
Laguna Beach seasons 1 and 2 are finally on Netflix and fans are wondering what cast member Talan Torriero is upto in 2022. The MTV show rocked the world of fans in the early 2000s. Laguna Beach debuted on television in 2004 and had an ultra-successful three seasons. It also inspired the MTV spin-off The Hills which starred many of the original cast members from its predecessor.
realitytitbit.com
Below Deck's new bosun Ross McHarg has spent over 12 years in yachting
Below Deck is bringing back OG stars but also newbies to season 10, and of the fresh cast members introduces new bosun Ross McHarg. He’s been yachting for 12 years already, so it makes sense that he’s now on the Bravo series. Captain Lee is returning to the...
realitytitbit.com
Were Boy George and Morrissey always friends, as he admits 'love' for him?
The I’m A Celebrity camp mates have been in the jungle for two weeks now and the cracks are beginning to show. Although we are yet to see any major bust-ups between the celebrities, we have started to see some of the stars speak about the other celebs behind their backs. One question has now sprung to mind – the friendship between Boy George and Morrissey?
realitytitbit.com
Khloé Kardashian transforms into modern Sleeping Beauty in fairytale advert
Kourtney Kardashian shows off ‘what dreams are made of’ in a fairytale advert for her brand Lemme featuring her sister Khloé who transformed into Sleeping Beauty – and the fans are loving the ‘cute’ advert. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been the...
realitytitbit.com
Love Island star Luca Bish thanks fans for 'kind messages' after Gemma break-up
Love Island star Luca Bish has thanked fans for their “kind messages” and support following his split from Gemma Owen. The couple finished second in the 2022 series of ITV’s hit reality show, but have called it quits after just three outside the villa. The duo had been in a long-distance relationship since getting out of the villa, splitting their time between Gemma’s family home in Cheshire, and Luca’s home in Brighton.
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind's Raven deletes photos of SK from her Instagram
Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has deleted photos of her partner SK from her Instagram page in November 2022. The deletion of the photos comes at a time when there are many rumors circulating about Raven and SK’s relationship. Some social media users have taken to the internet...
realitytitbit.com
Fans ask if Carlos and Nancy from Strictly are related as they share close bond
The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and their professional partners headed to Blackpool for week 9. The show is onto its twentieth series in 2022 and the competition is nearing its end in November. This year saw many familiar faces return among the pros on the show, however, there were some newcomers to the Strictly professionals lineup.
realitytitbit.com
Below Deck's stew Hayley De Sola Pinto 'was lucky enough to walk NYC runway'
Below Deck‘s new stew Hayley De Sola Pinto is used to riding the waves on board, but off-shore, she’s busy either walking catwalks or aesthetically changing someone’s appearance at her UK-based beauty firm. One of several fresh newbies on the Bravo show, Hayley will be working under...
realitytitbit.com
Harry Potter stan Megan Fox channels her inner lioness with daring fishnet dress
Megan Fox’s latest pic has taken Instagram by storm, but it wasn’t just her incredible looks that gained attention, it was also the fan-favorite series she referenced in the caption. – Harry Potter. Now Megan has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry, from Transformers to...
realitytitbit.com
Britney Spears' Instagram vanishes leaving fans concerned over deleted account
Britney Spears is no stranger to Instagram, and regularly uses the social media platform to keep her followers updated about her life after her conservatorship ended last year. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the star’s page has now mysteriously vanished…. After a long legal battle #FreeBritney finally came...
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker wins best dad award for daughter Alabama's lavish birthday party
Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama celebrated her 17th birthday early by gathering with her closest friends for a big party. The bash took place six weeks before her actual birthday, which is Christmas Eve. In her early celebration, the teenager showed how her dad Travis could win the best dad award after his sweet gentlemanly gesture.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance: Becky Potthast is all about family despite recent altercation with Andrei
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Elizabeth’s sisters Becky and Jenn Potthast starred in the recent episode. In the new episode, the siblings were engaged in a violent fight with Andrei. Fans first met Elizabeth and Andrei in season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. The duo first connected...
Comments / 0