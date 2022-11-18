ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kylie Jenner drops out of Instagram's top 5 most-liked posts of all time

Kylie Jenner has dropped in the list of most-liked Instagram posts as King Kylie’s throne on Instagram appears vulnerable. Footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s unexpected collaboration racked up more than 50 million conjoint likes, pushing her position down to number seven. The Queen of Instagram has again...
Where is Talan Torriero from Laguna Beach now?

Laguna Beach seasons 1 and 2 are finally on Netflix and fans are wondering what cast member Talan Torriero is upto in 2022. The MTV show rocked the world of fans in the early 2000s. Laguna Beach debuted on television in 2004 and had an ultra-successful three seasons. It also inspired the MTV spin-off The Hills which starred many of the original cast members from its predecessor.
Below Deck's new bosun Ross McHarg has spent over 12 years in yachting

Below Deck is bringing back OG stars but also newbies to season 10, and of the fresh cast members introduces new bosun Ross McHarg. He’s been yachting for 12 years already, so it makes sense that he’s now on the Bravo series. Captain Lee is returning to the...
Were Boy George and Morrissey always friends, as he admits 'love' for him?

The I’m A Celebrity camp mates have been in the jungle for two weeks now and the cracks are beginning to show. Although we are yet to see any major bust-ups between the celebrities, we have started to see some of the stars speak about the other celebs behind their backs. One question has now sprung to mind – the friendship between Boy George and Morrissey?
Khloé Kardashian transforms into modern Sleeping Beauty in fairytale advert

Kourtney Kardashian shows off ‘what dreams are made of’ in a fairytale advert for her brand Lemme featuring her sister Khloé who transformed into Sleeping Beauty – and the fans are loving the ‘cute’ advert. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been the...
Love Island star Luca Bish thanks fans for 'kind messages' after Gemma break-up

Love Island star Luca Bish has thanked fans for their “kind messages” and support following his split from Gemma Owen. The couple finished second in the 2022 series of ITV’s hit reality show, but have called it quits after just three outside the villa. The duo had been in a long-distance relationship since getting out of the villa, splitting their time between Gemma’s family home in Cheshire, and Luca’s home in Brighton.
Love Is Blind's Raven deletes photos of SK from her Instagram

Love Is Blind star Raven Ross has deleted photos of her partner SK from her Instagram page in November 2022. The deletion of the photos comes at a time when there are many rumors circulating about Raven and SK’s relationship. Some social media users have taken to the internet...
Fans ask if Carlos and Nancy from Strictly are related as they share close bond

The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and their professional partners headed to Blackpool for week 9. The show is onto its twentieth series in 2022 and the competition is nearing its end in November. This year saw many familiar faces return among the pros on the show, however, there were some newcomers to the Strictly professionals lineup.
Harry Potter stan Megan Fox channels her inner lioness with daring fishnet dress

Megan Fox’s latest pic has taken Instagram by storm, but it wasn’t just her incredible looks that gained attention, it was also the fan-favorite series she referenced in the caption. – Harry Potter. Now Megan has certainly made her mark in the entertainment industry, from Transformers to...
Britney Spears' Instagram vanishes leaving fans concerned over deleted account

Britney Spears is no stranger to Instagram, and regularly uses the social media platform to keep her followers updated about her life after her conservatorship ended last year. However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the star’s page has now mysteriously vanished…. After a long legal battle #FreeBritney finally came...
Travis Barker wins best dad award for daughter Alabama's lavish birthday party

Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama celebrated her 17th birthday early by gathering with her closest friends for a big party. The bash took place six weeks before her actual birthday, which is Christmas Eve. In her early celebration, the teenager showed how her dad Travis could win the best dad award after his sweet gentlemanly gesture.
