Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.

BUFFALO COUNTY, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO