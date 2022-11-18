Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
COVID may be lurking like cranberry sauce this holiday
KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases drop, people are again traveling to see friends and relatives for Thanksgiving. But COVID-19 isn’t over, and while cases are minimal, the positivity rate inched upward between October and November. The bottom line: If you are sick, stay home. If you’re not sure,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Holiday Home Tour is back and better than ever on Dec. 3
KEARNEY — A plump, jolly life-sized Santa Claus welcomes guests into the parlor of the 134-year-old Victorian/East Lake-style home of Nick and Jessica Keizer. Nearby is a 10-foot-tall Christmas tree festooned with vintage ornaments. On the long, skinny dining room table, each place is set with a petite Santa...
Kearney Hub
Kearney could give $5M to rural health ed building at UNK
KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to contribute $5 million for the construction of the Rural Health Education Building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. City Manager Michael Morgan said in a memo to council members that the 100,000-square-foot building will train physicians...
Kearney Hub
Kearney lawn care company provides Christmas cheer to customers with light displays
KEARNEY — When Brandon Ross started his landscaping business, Ross Yard Sharks, in 2014, he wanted to find something to keep him busy in the winter — as long as it didn’t involve scooping snow. “I never liked snow removal,” Ross said with a laugh. Instead,...
Kearney Hub
Gothenburg saddles up for Pony Express tourists with new bronze statue
GOTHENBURG — The original Pony Express Station located within picturesque Gothenburg has been welcoming history enthusiasts from all around the world for more than 90 years. Located just a couple of minutes off I-80, an estimated 40,000-50,000 people visit the historical log building/museum each year. Now they have one more reason to visit: a unique Pony Express bronze statue.
Kearney Hub
Loper women awarded at-large spot in NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships
The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s cross country team will compete in the NCAA Championships for the first time in school history. The 23rd-ranked Lopers received one of 10 at-large bids to the national meet slated for Dec. 2 in University Place, Washington. In Division II the top...
Kearney Hub
UNK's TJ Davis nominated for Halon Hill Trophy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Nebraska at Kearney quarterback TJ Davis is one of 48 NCAA Division II athletes nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year. Davis finished second in the voting for the award, considered the Heisman Trophy...
Kearney Hub
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds $474,123 from California man, police say
A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested Wednesday following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. A warrant was issued for Reimers’ arrest on Tuesday.
