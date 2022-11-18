ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney Hub

COVID may be lurking like cranberry sauce this holiday

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases drop, people are again traveling to see friends and relatives for Thanksgiving. But COVID-19 isn’t over, and while cases are minimal, the positivity rate inched upward between October and November. The bottom line: If you are sick, stay home. If you’re not sure,...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days

Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney's Holiday Home Tour is back and better than ever on Dec. 3

KEARNEY — A plump, jolly life-sized Santa Claus welcomes guests into the parlor of the 134-year-old Victorian/East Lake-style home of Nick and Jessica Keizer. Nearby is a 10-foot-tall Christmas tree festooned with vintage ornaments. On the long, skinny dining room table, each place is set with a petite Santa...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney could give $5M to rural health ed building at UNK

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to contribute $5 million for the construction of the Rural Health Education Building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. City Manager Michael Morgan said in a memo to council members that the 100,000-square-foot building will train physicians...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Gothenburg saddles up for Pony Express tourists with new bronze statue

GOTHENBURG — The original Pony Express Station located within picturesque Gothenburg has been welcoming history enthusiasts from all around the world for more than 90 years. Located just a couple of minutes off I-80, an estimated 40,000-50,000 people visit the historical log building/museum each year. Now they have one more reason to visit: a unique Pony Express bronze statue.
GOTHENBURG, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK's TJ Davis nominated for Halon Hill Trophy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Nebraska at Kearney quarterback TJ Davis is one of 48 NCAA Division II athletes nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year. Davis finished second in the voting for the award, considered the Heisman Trophy...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds $474,123 from California man, police say

A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested Wednesday following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. A warrant was issued for Reimers’ arrest on Tuesday.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

