Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday sale brings out a different kind of buyer’s remorse—the type where you regret not shopping as much as you possibly could have. The retailer is known year-round for exclusive designer pieces and the most closet-worthy edits in every category, from straight-leg jeans to wool coats to leather totes. It’s also one of the places where in-the-know items are found before they go viral: Two TikTok-famous coats in the past year, Frankie Shop’s quilted jacket and Toteme’s scarf coat, were carried on Net-a-Porter first, for example. History has show Net-a-Porter’s Black Friday fashion deals usually include those incredible finds in savings of up to 50 percent off.

15 HOURS AGO