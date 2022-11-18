Locked On Colts: Stock Up for Parris Campbell, Isaiah Rodgers, Stephon Gilmore

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Zach and Jonathan Hagler discuss why Parris Campbell, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., and Stephon Gilmore are outperforming expectations.

Midway through his third season in the NFL, Rodgers is locking opposing receivers down and being targeted at a glaringly low rate. Are quarterbacks catching on to his elite athletic traits?

On the opposite side of the field, Gilmore has rolled back the clock and is playing as

close as ever to his perennial Pro Bowl self. How does having him out there help his teammates, in particular the safeties?

We're finally seeing a resemblance of the Ohio State Buckeyes version of Campbell in the NFL for the very first time, as the fourth-year playmaker has 30 touches for 290 yards (9.7 avg.) and 3 touchdowns in his last five games.

