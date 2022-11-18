ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

RTAs Are Giving Their Riders A Holiday Bonus

Building off successful fare-free programs in the Worcester area, Merrimack Valley, and elsewhere, all 15 of the commonwealth's Regional Transit Authorities (every non-MBTA bus route in the state, in other words) will suspend fare collection for the holiday season, from this Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, until New Year's Eve.
