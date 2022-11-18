ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

More Texans turned to home-schooling after the pandemic

Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

A sneak peek at the Alamo Collections Center

Local officials, donors and Alamo enthusiasts gathered on the grounds of the historic Spanish mission and fortress compound to celebrate and preview the Alamo Collections Center, the first building of the Alamo redevelopment plan and the newest since the 1950s. The sneak peek tour Friday included small displays from the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Castle Hills

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Historic Robert B. Green building deemed unsafe after West Texas earthquake

The Robert B. Green building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake West Texas sent tremors across the state Wednesday. On Thursday, University Health officials said damage to the building, which is more than 100 years old, exacerbated existing structural issues. As a result, the building has been closed off and public safety officials have established a safety zone around it until University Health determines how to proceed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Bandera Road needs long-term solutions to congestion and safety issues, not just a quick fix

Bandera Road (SH 16) between Loop 410 and Loop 1604 has been a headache for the residents of Leon Valley and San Antonio for decades. Bandera is one of the most congested roads in the region as well as a hotspot for vehicle collisions. At its peak, the road moves 75,000 vehicles a day, dwarfing similar roads in the region, and this number is projected to double by 2047 to a whopping 150,000 vehicles.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy