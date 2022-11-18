Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and CareerHerbie J PilatoSan Antonio, TX
Related
More Bexar County youth are gaining access to guns, with disastrous consequences
If you want to have your heart broken, spend the morning in Judge Jacqueline Herr Valdes’ courtroom. The 386th Judicial District Court of Texas is one of three courts in Bexar County where juvenile offenders — youth under age 18 — are called to account for a range of misdemeanor and felony crimes.
San Antonio airport boosts parking options to match rise in air travel
San Antonio International Airport officials have added parking and expanded shuttle service to accommodate an expected increase in travelers over the holiday season. In recent months, short-term parking garages have been filled to capacity, said Thomas Bartlett, deputy aviation director. “I think some of the habits of a traveler changed...
San Antonio Chamber President Richard Perez steps down
San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Richard Perez announced on Thursday plans to leave the organization after 15 years. Perez sent a farewell email saying he plans to finish out the year in his role, then consult for the organization in 2023 while it looks for a new leader.
Where I Work: San Antonio Community Resource Directory
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. From where I sit as the...
City Council votes ‘no confidence’ in Perry, grants sabbatical after hit-and-run crash
This article has been updated. San Antonio City Council voted Monday to admonish Councilman Clayton Perry for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Nov. 6, but ultimately declined to ask him to resign. The District 10 councilman admitted to leaving the scene of an accident near his home...
An open letter to Clayton Perry, from a recovering drunk
Dear Clayton: I have no idea whether or not you’re an alcoholic. In normal situations, it would absolutely be none of my business. The issue of whether someone has an alcohol use disorder is properly a decision made and acknowledged between that person and their family members, and possibly their doctor.
More Texans turned to home-schooling after the pandemic
Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
A sneak peek at the Alamo Collections Center
Local officials, donors and Alamo enthusiasts gathered on the grounds of the historic Spanish mission and fortress compound to celebrate and preview the Alamo Collections Center, the first building of the Alamo redevelopment plan and the newest since the 1950s. The sneak peek tour Friday included small displays from the...
A judge ruled Title 42 illegal. Will San Antonio see more migrants seeking asylum?
This article has been updated. Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that allowed the U.S. government to expel asylum-seekers at the southern border was struck down by a federal judge Tuesday. It’s unclear what the ruling, or the Biden administration’s response, could mean for the flow of migrants through San Antonio....
Nirenberg reshuffles committee assignments in the wake of City Council turmoil
Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued new assignments for City Council committees Tuesday after two members received votes of no-confidence from their colleagues this month. The mayor gets to choose who serves on which of the city’s committees, as well as which members of the council represent the city on various other boards.
Where I Live: Castle Hills
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Historic Robert B. Green building deemed unsafe after West Texas earthquake
The Robert B. Green building in downtown San Antonio has been deemed unsafe after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake West Texas sent tremors across the state Wednesday. On Thursday, University Health officials said damage to the building, which is more than 100 years old, exacerbated existing structural issues. As a result, the building has been closed off and public safety officials have established a safety zone around it until University Health determines how to proceed.
REZ’Rvation Only food truck brings popular Navajo cuisine to San Antonio
Each year, the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival at the Briscoe Western Art Museum celebrates Native American heritage through art, artisan crafts, music and dance, craft workshops, presentations and food. This year, the festival welcomes a new food truck, REZ’Rvation Only, featuring “Diné comfort food” inspired by the combined Navajo and...
Amid tumultuous times, the firearms industry is booming — with San Antonio at the epicenter
April Graupner was at her New Braunfels home with her kids one night when a stranger wandered onto her property. As a single mom, Graupner was understandably freaked out. Thankfully, the stranger left without incident, but the experience convinced Graupner she needed some kind of protection for her and her family.
This for-profit company’s mission was renting to Section 8 tenants. Now it’s pulling out of San Antonio.
A real estate company that rents homes exclusively to housing voucher holders has pulled out of the Bexar County market, citing cost concerns and a lack of communication from housing authorities of San Antonio and Bexar County. Dallas-based High Opportunity Neighborhood (HON) Partners has scrapped plans to buy 100 more...
Plans for long-delayed River Walk hotel another step closer to securing a final OK
A new boutique hotel could soon go up on a sliver of property along the San Antonio River Walk now that a developer’s long-delayed plans were partially approved by a city panel on Wednesday. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave the green light to California real estate developer...
Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returns to in-person celebration
On Nov. 2, thousands of San Antonians rushed to access an online link that would allow them to volunteer for the first in-person Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner since 2019. Within four hours, all 4,000 volunteer spots were filled. After a two-year hiatus, the so-called “Feast of the Heart” is back...
Bandera Road needs long-term solutions to congestion and safety issues, not just a quick fix
Bandera Road (SH 16) between Loop 410 and Loop 1604 has been a headache for the residents of Leon Valley and San Antonio for decades. Bandera is one of the most congested roads in the region as well as a hotspot for vehicle collisions. At its peak, the road moves 75,000 vehicles a day, dwarfing similar roads in the region, and this number is projected to double by 2047 to a whopping 150,000 vehicles.
After arrest tied to wreck, Perry says he won’t resign; SAPD releases video of incident
This story has been updated. Clayton Perry said Thursday afternoon he has no plans to resign from the San Antonio City Council, deflecting questions about whether he was drinking the night he was found lying in his yard disoriented, with a cut on his forehead after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident.
Sound and fury: After more than a year, Noise Ordinance Task Force more divided than ever
After more than a year of work on a potential new noise ordinance for San Antonio, business owners and residents remain at odds over how to resolve persistent noise complaints. Some residents bemoan lax enforcement of the existing ordinance while businesses are concerned that onerous new regulations could impact their profit margins.
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0