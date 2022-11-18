It’s been three long years since Black Mirror last put out new episodes. After the fifth season, fans feared that the future of the show could be in jeopardy due to legal troubles with the IP after showrunners Charlie Brooker and Annabell Jones split from the production company in January 2020. A few months later in May 2020, Brooker told Radio Times that he was more interested in turning back to comedy rather than writing more Black Mirror, explaining that “at the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

17 HOURS AGO