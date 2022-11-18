Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Why Matt Damon turned down over $280 million to star in Avatar
Matt Damon, with over 90 acting credits to his name, has starred in many franchises over the years – be it the Jason Bourne spy movies, or even as a cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean that the actor takes every project that heads his way. In fact, there was one huge IP the star ended up turning down – James Cameron’s Avatar.
thedigitalfix.com
Lost Martin Scorsese movie, Goncharov, takes over the internet
Martin Scorsese is the mind behind some of the best movies of all time, having directed films like Taxi Driver, The Irishman, The Wolf of Wall Street and ‘90s movie Goodfellas. He’s won a total of 20 Academy Awards, 23 BAFTAs, and 11 Golden Globes — but do you know about a recently-resurfaced classic of his?
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2’s runtime will surprise even fans of the first movie
With Avatar 2‘s release nearly upon us, more and more details about James Cameron’s epic sequel to his 2009 science fiction movie have come out, including the reported runtime. Avatar 2, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, will release in less than a month’s time, on December 16.
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage’s Dracula will be tormenting torturer in Renfield movie
If you’re a fan of either Nic Cage or Dracula (and if you don’t like either, what are you doing?) then the upcoming Renfield movie is going to be right up your street, because Cage’s Dracula is going to be getting pretty evil. Renfield will be a comedy horror movie starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult as Dracula and his servant Renfield respectively. However, unlike in previous movies about the vampire lord of darkness, in this black comedy movie the focus is going to be on Renfield.
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Hemsworth wants MCU and DCEU crossover, with Thor vs Aquaman
Chris Hemsworth has expressed interest in the ever-controversial idea of an MCU and DCEU crossover movie, and has said that he wants to take on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. His comments come off the back of saying that if he were to do another Thor MCU movie, it would likely be his last.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter movies made it harder for Tom Felton to get other roles
You’d think being in a major franchise would result in lots of opportunities in Hollywood. Not so much for Tom Felton, who was in the Harry Potter cast as Draco Malfoy. After the Harry Potter movies, Felton got auditions, but struggled to get himself taken seriously. “Life after Potter...
thedigitalfix.com
Rian Johnson says “being wrong” is normal for Star Wars fans
Rian Johnson definitely went through the wringer as director of Star Wars movie The Last Jedi. The neverending discourse around the science fiction movie has become just as infamous as the film itself, and to this day, years later, is still rumbling on. Following the backlash The Last Jedi faced,...
thedigitalfix.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will involve a big reveal
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to release in just a few short days, and act as the final end point of the MCU’s Phase 4, and, it’s going to include a big reveal. The upcoming TV special, which will drop on streaming service Disney Plus on November 25th, will be a Christmas-themed Guardians of the Galaxy adventure, with all your favourite MCU characters from the science fiction movie series set to make their return.
thedigitalfix.com
David Harbour’s failed Hellboy reboot impacted him in a big way
Everyone seems to love David Harbour, and the Stranger Things actor has been getting involved in increasingly large blockbuster action movies. These include Black Widow, and the upcoming team-up MCU movie Thunderbolts. Before that, however, was his failed Hellboy reboot, and it turns out the superhero movie flopping had a pretty big impact on him.
thedigitalfix.com
Captain America 3 was like Kingsman before Kevin Feige stepped in
Captain America is one of the most beloved MCU characters and is the star in one of the best Marvel movies to ever hit the big screen, Captain America: Civil War. However, it turns out that the 2016 action movie, which saw the Avengers stand off against one another, wasn’t always on the cards. In fact, Captain America 3 was first pitched to resemble a spy movie along the lines of Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman franchise.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor episode 10: what happened to Kino Loy?
What happened to Kino Loy? The latest episode of the new Star Wars series, Andor episode 10, was a nail-biting whirlwind and it paved an uncertain future for a new fan-favourite character in the sci-fi series: Kino Loy. Kino Loy was first introduced at the beginning of the prisoner arc...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: Luthen Rael explained
Who is Luthen Rael in Star Wars: Andor? There’s always some huge names joining the Star Wars cast these days, but we were especially stoked to see MCU actor Stellan Skarsgård join the Star Wars series Andor, and his character, Luthen Rael, is a fascinating one indeed. Star...
thedigitalfix.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will reveal huge Rocket mystery
The final Guardians of the Galaxy MCU movie (no, not the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special) will reveal a major mystery that’s been pretty much ignored since the very start. The Guardians of the Galaxy movies began back in 2014, and were a huge unexpected hit. The two...
thedigitalfix.com
Samuel L Jackson nearly lost Pulp Fiction role to this iconic actor
Samuel L Jackson is key to Pulp Fiction being one of the best movies ever made. His line delivery, charisma, and general presence elevates what was already a strong thriller movie. Had circumstances been slightly different, though, he might not have played the same role. Quentin Tarantino actually wrote Jules...
thedigitalfix.com
Percy Jackson TV series has cast new Greek Gods
The upcoming Percy Jackson TV series for streaming service Disney Plus has cast two new Greek Gods. After the failure of the Percy Jackson fantasy movies, many fans of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books believed that the future of the book series as an adaptable property (either for TV or film) was dead.
thedigitalfix.com
Lord of the Rings War of the Rohirrim: who is Éowyn?
Who is Éowyn, and why is she in War of the Rohirrim? Éowyn is a fan-favourite Lord of the Rings character, as well as being one of the most significant women in Middle-earth. She is introduced in the second Lord of the Rings movie, and goes on to play an important role in the third, too.
thedigitalfix.com
Is 1899 connected to Dark?
Is 1899 connected to Dark? Warning: mild spoilers for 1899 ahead. The new Netflix series from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, 1899, has taken the world by storm since it arrived on the streaming service on November 17 2022. Set on a steamship named the Kerberos, the TV series...
thedigitalfix.com
Dustin Hoffman turned down Rambo because it was too violent
Veteran actor Dustin Hoffman has been involved in some of the best movies of all time, from The Graduate to Rain Man, and even found time to get involved in some great comedy movies, too. But he could also have been in the Rambo action movie franchise, if he didn’t find it all a little too violent for his liking.
thedigitalfix.com
Mike Flanagan says he was tricked into creating the Flanaverse
If you have a subscription to the streaming service Netflix, there’s a high likelihood that you’ve seen a TV series created by Mike Flanagan before. The Flanaverse, as it’s been dubbed, is filled with plenty of great horror series, but the man himself has admitted he was tricked into creating his own cinematic universe by the actors around him.
thedigitalfix.com
Quentin Tarantino shares important detail about his final movie
Quentin Tarantino has shared that his 10th and final movie will be entirely original, written and directed by him. For some time now, Quentin Tarantino has had his so-called ’10 movie plan’, which will see him retire from directing movies after he has done 10. The only hitch...
Comments / 0