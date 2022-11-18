Read full article on original website
Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
5d ago
Gwinnett has no more room, roads and schools so now “ progress “ will destroy Hall County !
accesswdun.com
Two finalists named for Forsyth County Manager position
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has named its two finalists for the Forsyth County Manager position. The announcement comes after the departure of former manager Kevin Tanner. The two finalists are Assistant County Managers Brandon Kenney and David McKee. No final vote or action will be taken on the appointment until at least December 8.
GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
cityofsugarhill.com
Service Announcement From Waste Management
City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard campaign finance records subpoenaed
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard again is under scrutiny, this time by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission for failing to file required financial reports in 2022 and every year since 2018. Woodward, who moved to Hall County in 2005 and took office in 2009, has spent...
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish Wednesday home fire
No one was hurt Wednesday morning in a Hall County house fire. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential fire on the 4400 block of Stacey Drive in Oakwood,” said spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. Crews arrived to find the single-story structure with heavy fire...
accesswdun.com
Hall County offices to close Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving holiday
Hall County’s administrative offices, community centers, libraries, courts, and recycling center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Compactor sites will also be open on Friday, but will offer limited hours from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Multi-level passive park under construction in downtown Buford
Construction of a passive park is underway in downtown Buford at the corner of East Moreno Street and South Harris Street next to the parking garage. After the parking garage was completed, a section of the land slated for the parking garage was left empty. Anticipating the public’s desire for more parks and gathering spaces, city of Buford officials made the decision to turn the empty lot into a small park for Buford residents and visitors to enjoy.
Oconee Enterprise
Rehab hospital planned next to Kohl’s
The Oconee County Planning Commission last week recommended approval of a rezone for an 8.78-acre parcel. from Highway Business to Office Institutional Professional District for the construction of an 80,000-square-foot, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital. The “downzone” request for property at 1083 Parkway Boulevard next to Kohl’s will be voted on at...
Gwinnett school board chair criticizes new district calendar
Gwinnett County Public Schools adopted a calendar for the 2023-2024 school year that includes few changes previously adopted calendars.
Cherokee County electronics recycling event to be held Dec. 3
CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County Recycling Center will host an electronics recycling event on Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the County Administration Building located at 1130 Bluffs Parkway in Canton. The event is limited to Cherokee County residents only. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Millwork manufacturer to bring 170 jobs to Jackson County
ATLANTA — Steves & Sons Inc., a high volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer, will invest more than $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years as it builds a new, state-of-the-art facility in Jackson County. This is the company’s second expansion announcement in Georgia in the last year.
‘Devastating’ loss of indigent defenders in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County has a shortage of indigent defense attorneys in superior court, where the toughest cases are tried.
accesswdun.com
Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M
Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
City of Atlanta, GDOT work to clear out homeless encampment near I-85, Cheshire Bridge
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clear people out of a homeless encampment known as "The Hill" near I-85 and Cheshire Bridge. As many as 100 people had been living there, but there have been some safety concerns with a big fire breaking out there just two weeks ago.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb 2022 precinct votes in U.S. Senate, Governor’s races
With early voting starting this weekend and continuing into next week for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, we took a deeper look at the general election results in that race as well as the governor’s race in East Cobb precincts. While some parts of East Cobb have been trending...
accesswdun.com
No injures in Lilburn house fire
No one was injured after an accidental house fire early Monday morning in Lilburn. Fire crews arrived at the scene in the 3200 block of Jack Russell Run SW at 1:04 a.m. to find a two-story, single-family dwelling with fire exiting the roof line. The homeowner, who had been out...
wuga.org
Jailed Man Dies in Clarke County
A Clarke County inmate has died while in custody. According to a media release from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Floyd Johnson was found non-responsive round 4 pm on Tuesday, November 22, during a scheduled check. Jail and medical staff began life saving efforts while emergency responders were en route. Johnson was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Hospital staff requested the presence of family members due to his condition. Johnson was pronounced deceased late that evening.
accesswdun.com
Chief: Fire that destroyed landmark Hartwell restaurant was electrical
The overnight fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern in Hartwell recently has been ruled accidental. “Our joint investigation included fire investigators from our department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the insurance company,” a statement from Fire Chief Alan Daniel issued Sunday reads. “The insurance company also brought in a third party investigator and an electrical engineer.”
cobbcounty.org
ABSENTEE BALLOT Returns for December 6th Runoff Election
The absentee ballot "Last Call" program is not being offered at libraries for the runoff, however, voters may return ballots to the Cobb County Elections & Registration Main Office on Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and on Monday, December 5th from 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. The Main...
scoopotp.com
SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER
Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
