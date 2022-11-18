Construction of a passive park is underway in downtown Buford at the corner of East Moreno Street and South Harris Street next to the parking garage. After the parking garage was completed, a section of the land slated for the parking garage was left empty. Anticipating the public’s desire for more parks and gathering spaces, city of Buford officials made the decision to turn the empty lot into a small park for Buford residents and visitors to enjoy.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO