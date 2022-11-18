ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden administration tells court Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman is immune from Khashoggi lawsuit

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIZhh_0jFVzJGA00

U.S. State Department lawyers on Thursday told a federal judge that the Biden administration considers Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "immune" from a lawsuit over the 2018 murder of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi because he's Saudi Arabia's "sitting head of government."

Khashoggi's fiancé, Hatice Cengiz, and the human rights group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., seeking punitive and compensatory damages from the crown prince and some 20 other Saudi defendants under the 1991 Torture Victim Protection Act.

The CIA determined, in a report declassified by President Biden, that Prince Mohammad had "approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill" Khashoggi, who was then murdered and likely dismembered inside Istanbul's Saudi consulate. Saudi Arabia punished several men for the murder but claims Prince Mohammed's hands are clean.

Biden, during the 2020 presidential campaign, had denounced Prince Mohammed over Khashoggi's murder and said he would make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" because of the slaying. The State Department told U.S. District Judge John Bates on Thursday that shielding the crown prince from U.S. justice is "purely a legal determination," and it "takes no view on the merits of the present suit and reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi."

DAWN Executive Director Sarah Leah Whitson slammed the Biden administration's decision, saying it "not only undermines the only effort at judicial accountability for Khashoggi's murder; it signals that our government will ensure impunity for a tyrant like MBS," as the crown prince is widely known, "no matter how heinous his crimes and embolden him further."

The Biden administration is bound by international law , experts said, especially after King Salman named Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de facto ruler, prime minister in September.

"I'm sure this was a difficult decision for the administration but international law recognizes that heads of state have immunity from civil suits in the courts of other nations," John Bellinger III, legal counsel to the State Department and National Security Council under former President George W. Bush, told The Washington Post . The U.S. government "has always asserted" such sovereign immunity, even when the accused "have been sued for heinous offensives."

The final decision on whether to shield Mohammed from the lawsuit will come from Judge Bates. But no court has ever disregarded a president's "Suggestion of Immunity," the State Department said.

Comments / 65

John Arno
3d ago

Since when can a POTUS make decisions for the Judiciary??? I think this is ANOTHER Biden unconstitutional overreach. Let's see how this plays out.

Reply(4)
25
Jody
4d ago

And? Biden says he was a professor, talks to dead people and believes he was raised in a Puerto Rican community. Just saying what he says is more often than not meaningless.

Reply(3)
41
Kristie Noël
3d ago

It only proves...again, and again the El biden and his anti american administration DOES NOT give a hoot about the US and the American people..! He is committing TREASON...!

Reply(3)
18
Related
Washington Examiner

Iranian assassination plots are escalating. The West must respond

The United States and its European allies (but the U.S. alone, if necessary) should warn that any successful Iranian assassination plot on their soil will result in military retaliation. Such strengthened deterrence is necessary in response to Iran's escalating assassination threats. The latest incident disclosed on Monday involves independent Iranian...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
Vice

Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’

For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy