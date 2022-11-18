ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Not Taking Lowly Texans Lightly

By Adam Schultz
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago

The Washington Commanders are coming off a stirring win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but quarterback Taylor Heinicke is not taking Sunday's opponents in the one-win Houston Texans lightly.

The Washington Commanders are coming off an emotional win as they handed the Philadelphia Eagles its first loss of the season . Given the big win, sometimes teams can get caught looking too far ahead.

For Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke , this week's 1-7-1 Houston Texans will be just as challenging as the Eagles, and he knows his team can't take on the task lightly.

“Yeah, so the message today was, these guys have only won one game, but you go back and look at their games, they're close," Heinicke said. "I think it's within one score and they could very well be five and three. So, it's a good football team. They’re very fundamentally sound. We can't take them lightly. Obviously, we had a huge game against the divisional opponent, undefeated, big win.

"The worst thing that we can do is go and lay an egg on Sunday. So again, we're just trying to keep the ball rolling, keep working hard. The next game is the most important game, so we gotta put the Eagles in the rear view and get ready for the Texans. It's gonna be a tough one.”

Tough indeed, as Houston has lost five games by eight points or less. Washington will need to be on its toes come Sunday. After a superb win against the odds on Monday night, the chance to build on that result and, as Heinicke says, "keep the ball rolling" is paramount in the playoff chase.

The win over the Eagles was great, but if the Commanders drop what many describe as a winnable game, it will be for nothing.

Heinicke, along with head coach Ron Rivera are doing their best to stick to the old "one game at a time" mantra in the hope of avoiding an embarrassing slip up.

