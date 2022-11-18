Magic Starting 5: Orlando Set to Take on Chicago Bulls

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. PAOLO NOT THE BEST ROOKIE?

" Paolo Banchero is working to get back on the court as he recovers from his ankle sprain. He's been out for just over a week with the injury and is listed as day-to-day."

2. NEXT MAN UP

“It’s next man up ,” Suggs said. “Yeah it’s not ideal, we would love to have everybody apart of our team and our locker room suiting up and help us win. But that’s life and that’s basketball.”

3. KYRIE SET TO RETURN THIS WEEKEND

After missing eight consecutive games for posting antisemitic material on social media, Kyrie Irving is set to make his return to the Brooklyn Nets as early as Sunday, according to a report from Shams Charania. Irving is "expected to be cleared to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies."

Also stated in the report: "Sources close to the Nets and the league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with."

Irving might be coming back for Brooklyn, but is the clock on his Nets' tenure ticking? Unless the Nets plan on giving Irving a contract extension, they might be better served trying to find a trade partner for him before the February deadline.

4. PRIMO LAWSUIT SETTLED

"The physical therapist who claimed that Joshua Primo of the San Antonio Spurs exposed himself to her on multiple occasions - an accusation that caused the NBA club to part ways with the player - has now settled her lawsuit with Primo and with the Spurs."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

