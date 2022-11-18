Read full article on original website
Related
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation. The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group whose members include Walmart, Target, Best Buy,...
Thanksgiving inflation gobbles up budgets
High inflation is hitting the Thanksgiving spread. Food prices rose almost 11 percent over the 12 months ending in October, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index (CPI), while groceries, which exclude restaurants, specifically were 12.4 percent more expensive from the same time a year ago. And some Thanksgiving staples are even more expensive […]
Penguin Random House's $2.2 billon deal for Simon & Schuster is over
Paramount has ended its agreement to sell Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House and will not appeal the recent federal court ruling blocking the merger of the publishing companies. Penguin, a subsidiary of German media giant Bertelsmann, is obligated to pay Paramount, Simon & Schuster's parent company, a $200...
Philippines and China tussle over retrieving rocket debris floating in disputed South China Sea
The Philippines and China tussled on Sunday over Chinese rocket debris in the disputed South China Sea, raising tensions ahead of a scheduled visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris. A Chinese vessel allegedly blocked a Philippine naval boat twice before taking the debris it was towing off Thitu Island,...
Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs. Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.” Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”
