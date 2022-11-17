Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
Freeburg, Illinois couple dies in plane crash in North Carolina
Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
wevv.com
Hardin County man without home after fire
HARDIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is hospitalized and without a home after a fire. Rosiclare fire crews were called out Sunday around 6 p.m. to Spivey Road. When firefighters arrived, they found the owner in the woods with smoke inhalation. Fire officials say, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Woodlawn man found guilty of murder and other charges
A Jefferson County Jury deliberated just over two hours before finding a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of three counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and being an armed habitual criminal. Jaquez Gardner faced the charges in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Jamarco Foulks on the Corner...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man sentenced to 7.5 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 7.5 years for an unlawful use of weapons by a felon charge. Tyree McQueen-Johnson, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jackson County to the charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
KFVS12
National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families. They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness...
Man convicted of killing Fairfield teen cites trial issues
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A man recently convicted of murdering a Fairfield, Illinois teenager has asked for a new trial. In October, it only took a jury one hour to find Brodey Murbarger guilty of murder in connection with the death of Megan Nichols, who was 15 when she vanished in 2014. Her remains were […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 19th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to a residence. Darrell Hough of East 6th was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for alleged domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of...
thewarwhoop.com
A Day Off for Deer Day
The first shotgun season is a very popular weekend in Wayne County. The day is so popular that Wayne City High School takes off school that Friday, known as Deer Day, to start their deer hunting weekend. Before the early 90s school was still in session during shotgun season until the school attendance was at its lowest. Around 1993 Wayne City High School decided that the Friday of the first shotgun season would be called Deer Day, and school would not be in session.
KFVS12
Shooting threat arrest in Harrisburg
Heartland Heritage Highlights | Looking back at months of regional history. We're taking a look at all the places Heartland Heritage has gone in the last several months! Check it out. Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A missing Sikeston hunter was found...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with active shooter investigation in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. According to Harrisburg Police, their investigations into the threat of an active shooter began late Monday night, November 14. On Tuesday, officers arrested Hunter D. Gross...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with aggravated battery to a nurse
A 58-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a nurse. Judy Garrett of Maplewood Avenue is accused of scratching the nurse while she was performing her duties in the emergency room where Garrett reportedly had been brought after being revived with NARCAN. When...
southernillinoisnow.com
Suspected burglary turns into rural Texico teen seeking help following crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department was called to a burglary in progress in rural Kell early this morning where a 17-year-old rural Texico man had broken into a home seeking help following a nearby crash. The crash occurred in the 5700 block of Kell Road east of Kell when...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murphysboro man sentenced to 7 years in 2021 burglary case sentenced to 2 more years on gun charge
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 20-year-old Murphysboro, Illinois, man who was sentenced in May to seven years in prison for burglary was sentenced to two more years after pleading guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutors say. The Jackson County State's Attorney's office on Wednesday announced that...
southernillinoisnow.com
Iuka man escapes serious injury in motorcycle accident
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a 20-year-old Iuka man refused hospital treatment for injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on private property off the 8100 block of River Road in rural Iuka. Anthony Hongsermeier was checked on the scene by Iuka Fire first responders and United Medical Response.
wpsdlocal6.com
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday
MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
wrul.com
Animal Neglect Alleged Over Past Several Weeks in Carmi
Three horses have been rescued, another had to be euthanized, and six others are unaccounted for after a disturbing situation of potential animal neglect unfolded right under our noses here in Carmi over the last several weeks. Those who have been involved in the situation are reporting the devastating shape some of the ten horses were in where an Indiana woman was found squatting at the White County Fairgrounds. Those with knowledge of the circumstances say the woman, alleged to be Angela Sue Hileman, works in Darmstadt and was allegedly given permission to utilize the vacant barn by a Carmi woman who wasn’t authorized to give such an approval. One of the horses that was saved by Heartland Equine Rescue suffered from a slab fracture on it’s knee. The other two were chronically stall walking and all were skin and bones as evidenced by pictures WROY/WRUL News has obtained. The horse that had to be euthanized had gotten down in its stall and was unable to regain it’s footing. Both Dr. St. Ledger from Albion and Dr. Haley Edwards from the Carmi Vet Clinic were summoned to try to help the animals. Hileman allegedly brought the animals to Carmi sometime in September and the situation wasn’t resolved until the weekend of November 12th. We checked with White County Sheriff Randy Graves as the fairgrounds is technically not in the municipal jurisdiction. He says no criminal charges are pending and the situation is resolved as far as he knows.
KFVS12
Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue. According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17. They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill. “Called 911 and...
wsiu.org
A Union County man is convicted of grooming and other charges
A Union County man has been convicted of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child. The Union County State’s Attorney reports 51-year-old Billy Tellor of Dongola was charged with using the internet to contact a child via an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child.
