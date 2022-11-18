ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

therecord-online.com

Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run

Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WOLF

Motorcyclist injured in Snyder County crash

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief used debit card for online purchase

Forksville, Pa. — A woman's debit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase online, according to State Police at Laporte. The 41-year-old Forksville woman reported the theft on Nov. 19 after discovering someone had used her debit card to make an online purchase at Sam's Club for $570. Anyone with information about the theft if asked to call the Laporte barracks at 570-946-4610.
LAPORTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vandal punctures tires on woman's van

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two injured in Northumberland County crash

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a car crash, in Milton where two were injured on Monday just after 6:00 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police report the crash happened on State Route 940 after an SUV, driven by Yeremy Denis, collided with a sedan. After the collision, troopers say the driver and passenger of […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man hospitalized following ATV crash

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bradford County facilities to get funding

Bradford County, Pa. — The state will give more than $3 million in funding for improvements to a care center and medical facility in Bradford County. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) said the funding will support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane. “It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Two weeks later, still counting ballots in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Election workers in Luzerne County are continuing to count ballots nearly two weeks after Election Day. We found workers in Wilkes-Barre combing through write-in ballots on Monday. Election officials say they are going alphabetically by municipality, still reviewing the provisional ballots many voters cast earlier this...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman lied on ATF form

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA

