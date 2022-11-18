Read full article on original website
A winning lottery ticket for $50,000 was sold at Sheetz in Centre County. Is it yours?
A second winning ticket was sold in Somerset County.
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
therecord-online.com
Two Lock Haven fire companies looking at merger
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Two of Lock Haven’s three volunteer fire companies are looking at merging. City council is to vote at its Monday night meeting to ask the state for assistance with the merger of the Hand-in-Hand and Hope Hose Fire Companies. Lock Haven Fire Chief Bob...
Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run
Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
WOLF
Motorcyclist injured in Snyder County crash
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Perry County man is recovering at the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Selinsgrove, Snyder County Friday night. Pennsylvania State Police say Robert Henry of Liverpool was on University Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crossed into the other lane before going off the south side of the roadway, hitting both shrubs and mailboxes.
Thief used debit card for online purchase
Forksville, Pa. — A woman's debit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase online, according to State Police at Laporte. The 41-year-old Forksville woman reported the theft on Nov. 19 after discovering someone had used her debit card to make an online purchase at Sam's Club for $570. Anyone with information about the theft if asked to call the Laporte barracks at 570-946-4610.
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
Five charged with alleged thefts at Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged five people for separate alleged crimes committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 6:45-7:00 a.m., a theft was investigated at the Walmart in Hazle Township. Troopers stated a 41-year-old man from Mcadoo was arrested for […]
Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: On location in Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback Feedback took a road trip. Why did your favorite franchise leave the building?. It's all because of your calls. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
Two injured in Northumberland County crash
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a car crash, in Milton where two were injured on Monday just after 6:00 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police report the crash happened on State Route 940 after an SUV, driven by Yeremy Denis, collided with a sedan. After the collision, troopers say the driver and passenger of […]
Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect. Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He...
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
WOLF
Man hospitalized following ATV crash
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Hazle Township was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County. According to State Police, around 5 AM Friday, 44-year-old John Hall III entered T476 on an ATV and drove directly across the road into the Forest Hills Acres in Hazle Township.
Bradford County facilities to get funding
Bradford County, Pa. — The state will give more than $3 million in funding for improvements to a care center and medical facility in Bradford County. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) said the funding will support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane. “It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to...
Two weeks later, still counting ballots in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Election workers in Luzerne County are continuing to count ballots nearly two weeks after Election Day. We found workers in Wilkes-Barre combing through write-in ballots on Monday. Election officials say they are going alphabetically by municipality, still reviewing the provisional ballots many voters cast earlier this...
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
Police: Woman lied on ATF form
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman was charged after she lied on a firearms application, police say. Kelsey V. Horkey, 31, went to Berwick Sporting goods, 110 S. Orchard St., Berwick, on March 24 to purchase a gun, according to Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler. On the firearm application form, Horkey answered “No” to a question when her answer should have been “Yes,” Gaugler said. There are several reasons to deny a firearms application, including previous felony convictions, crimes that could have resulted in up to a year in jail, domestic violence charges, or a mental health commitment. Court records don’t indicate Horkey has previously been arrested in Pennsylvania. She was charged with making a false statement on a firearms application. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
