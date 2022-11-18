Read full article on original website
Mechanicsburg woman found guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot, but jury deadlocks on theft charge
A District of Columbia jury has found a Mechanicsburg woman accused of aiding in the theft of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s laptop guilty on some charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. But the jury did not come to a consensus whether or not Riley Williams, 23,...
White nationalism does not represent the majority | PennLive letters
I heard a portion of Doug Mastriano’s concession after losing the gubernatorial election in Pennsylvania. He indicated that although he had lost, the “movement” was not over. Well, Doug, in my opinion we don’t need any more movements that are based on white Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories regarding fraudulent voting, a loss of women’s freedom to control their own bodies, and discrimination against people who don’t identify with your definition of normal.
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans
Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania state House after picking up 12 seats
Democrats have not controlled the chamber for more than a decade, and the win will allow lawmakers to advance policy priorities like raising the minimum wage.
therecord-online.com
Support for Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans is still lacking
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania has the better part of a million veterans living within the commonwealth, but support for them can be lacking. “I don’t like that veterans have to take care of veterans,” Rep. Joe Webster, D-Collegeville, said, noting a lack of centralized support. “Our nation should be taking care of these veterans. It shouldn’t fall to a 501(c)(3) or a group of guys just helping a veteran down the street … Our nation asks for the full measure – we’re not then taking care of them when they have sacrificed greater than the average citizen.”
Democrats win enough for narrow Pennsylvania House majority
Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October.
The Democratic takeover of the Pa. House will be a little messy to start. Here’s why
When the Pennsylvania House’s new session begins on Jan. 3, at least one Democratic seat will be vacant — complicating the election of the chamber’s speaker.
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
Duo Sentenced For Distributing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 600K People In Washington County: Feds
Two Maryland men have been convicted following a two-week trial for their roles in distributing enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people, federal authorities announced. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were both convicted by a federal jury on charges...
Mercury
Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]
Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
Harrisburg Diocese settlement calls for payment of $18 million to about 60 clergy abuse survivors
After more than two-and-a-half years of negotiation, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and a committee representing survivors of sexual abuse by its clergy have announced agreement on an $18.25 million settlement fund designed to resolve all remaining abuse claims. The settlement agreement - part of an overall reorganization plan...
wdiy.org
Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House
Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
Harrisburg woman assaulted officer after being arrested for DUI, endangering child welfare
GOLDSBORO, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman was arrested on charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of two children after a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Old Trail Road in Newberry Township. Police pulled over Danielle L. Watkins, 47, of Harrisburg, at 11:34 p.m. on Oct. 28...
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvanians prefer these Thanksgiving sides above all others | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Fight Among Students Leds To Lockdown At Dauphin County School
A Dauphin County high school was briefly placed on lockdown following a fight between students on Monday, Nov. 21, authorities say. The lockdown at Central Dauphin East High School was lifted at 11:30 a.m., according to district spokeswoman Shannon Leib. Classes have resumed and the school operating as normal according...
iheart.com
This North Carolina City Has The Worst Potholes In The State
Nothing can ruin a day faster than driving over a pothole and popping a tire, worse if the hole manages to damage your car even further. While some roadways may offer smooth cruising, others are a fight to avoid the annoying indents in the pavement. QuoteWizard knows how much of...
