ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

White nationalism does not represent the majority | PennLive letters

I heard a portion of Doug Mastriano’s concession after losing the gubernatorial election in Pennsylvania. He indicated that although he had lost, the “movement” was not over. Well, Doug, in my opinion we don’t need any more movements that are based on white Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories regarding fraudulent voting, a loss of women’s freedom to control their own bodies, and discrimination against people who don’t identify with your definition of normal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans

Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Support for Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans is still lacking

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania has the better part of a million veterans living within the commonwealth, but support for them can be lacking. “I don’t like that veterans have to take care of veterans,” Rep. Joe Webster, D-Collegeville, said, noting a lack of centralized support. “Our nation should be taking care of these veterans. It shouldn’t fall to a 501(c)(3) or a group of guys just helping a veteran down the street … Our nation asks for the full measure – we’re not then taking care of them when they have sacrificed greater than the average citizen.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]

Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House

Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
iheart.com

This North Carolina City Has The Worst Potholes In The State

Nothing can ruin a day faster than driving over a pothole and popping a tire, worse if the hole manages to damage your car even further. While some roadways may offer smooth cruising, others are a fight to avoid the annoying indents in the pavement. QuoteWizard knows how much of...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy