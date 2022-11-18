Read full article on original website
Related
streetwisereports.com
FDA Awards Breakthrough Therapy Status for AMD Drug
Biopharmaceutical company Iveric bio, Inc. (ISEE:NASDAQ), which concentrates its efforts on discovering and developing new treatments options for orphan inherited retinal diseases, Thursday announced that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for avacincaptad pegol (ACP, also known as Zimura®), a novel investigational complement C5 inhibitor for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)."
tipranks.com
Apellis Pops After FDA Accepts NDA Amendment For Drug
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) popped in pre-market trading on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company’s unsolicited major amendment to the New Drug Application (NDA) for intravitreal pegcetacoplan. Intravitreal pegcetacoplan is used in the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in late-stage age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
tipranks.com
OKYO Seeks FDA Nod for Dry Eye Study
Biopharmaceutical company OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) has made an investigational new drug application for OK-101 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. OK-101 is being developed for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED). The company plans to commence a Phase 2 trial in DED in Q1 2023. Further, the company...
physiciansweekly.com
Including A Study of Urinary Stone Disease, Hypothyroidism, And Osteoporosis in Basal Cell Nevus Patients
An autosomal dominant skin cancer predisposition condition called basal cell nevus syndrome (BCNS) is linked to faulty mineral metabolism, which increases the chance of developing the urinary stone disease (USD). However, no studies examining the relationship between BCNS & USD or other signs of atypical mineral metabolism. For a study, researchers sought to shed light on possibly unidentified symptoms of the illness, the goal of the study was to examine the relationship between BCNS and diseases such USD, hypothyroidism, and osteoporosis that were linked to disorders of mineral metabolism.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging
A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
scitechdaily.com
A New and Improved Diabetes Drug
Tirzepatide, a new diabetes drug administered weekly through injection, helped those with type 2 diabetes meet blood glucose goals 4 to 12 weeks earlier than those receiving conventional diabetic drugs. The phase 3 SURPASS trials, which were published in 2021, proved that tirzepatide reduces blood sugar and promotes weight reduction...
scitechdaily.com
New Discovery Could Resolve a Parkinson’s Disease Mystery
A recent study reveals how Parkinson’s spreads throughout the brain. According to a recent study led by Weill Cornell Medicine scientists, aggregates of the protein alpha-synuclein spread in the brains of Parkinson’s disease patients through a cellular waste-ejection process. During the process, known as lysosomal exocytosis, neurons release...
MedicalXpress
Blinding eye disease strongly associated with serious forms of cardiovascular disease
Patients with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, are also highly likely to have either underlying heart damage from heart failure and heart attacks, or advanced heart valve disease, or carotid artery disease associated with certain types of strokes, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
tipranks.com
Sotera (NASDAQ:SHC) Stock Rises as a Court Rules in its Favor
Sotera Health’s Sterigenics unit was acquitted by an Illinois court of its involvement in causing a woman’s cancer. This is one victory among the 700-plus lawsuits the company faces for the potential health hazards of the emissions from its sterilization plant. Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC), a lab testing service...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Chinese Streamer iQiyi Hails ‘Iconic Turnaround’ as Losses Reduce in Third Quarter
Gong Yu, the chairman and CEO of Chinese streaming firm iQiyi, hailed an “iconic turnaround” as he presented quarterly financial results covering the period between July and the end of September. He said that business performance had “far exceeded our targets at the beginning of the year.” The company, which is a separately-listed subsidiary of tech giant Baidu, reported revenues of RMB7.47 billion ($1.04 billion at current rates of exchange) and net losses of RMB395 million ($56 million) for the third quarter. It achieved (pre-tax) operating profits of RMB309 million in the quarter, compared with losses of RMB1.37 billion in the same...
tipranks.com
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock: Investors Remain Skeptical Despite Upbeat Performance
SoFi’s revenue is growing at an impressive rate, fueled by its expanding member base and extensive product portfolio. Nonetheless, SoFi stock might remain under pressure over the near-term as investors are concerned about the company’s unprofitable status and the potential impact of an economic downturn. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)...
tipranks.com
Shares of Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Fall after Weak Guidance
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are down in after-hours trading after reporting earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.07, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.83 per share. Sales increased 4.8% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.1 billion....
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Defensive Stocks Deserve a Look
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. What investors need here is a way to cut through the noise, take the raw flood of stock data, and reduce it to a pattern, a usable information point that can indicate potential winners in the markets. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in, a data tool that fills exactly this niche.
tipranks.com
Mobileye in Focus as Wall Street Begins Coverage
Shares of driver assistance and autonomous driving solutions provider Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) are in focus today after major names on the Street initiated coverage on the stock. Since debuting at $21 levels last month, shares of the company have already surged nearly 30%. Today, RBC Capital’s Joseph Spak initiated coverage...
tipranks.com
Rock-Bottom Price a Draw for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock
Shopify stock may seem to be out of the woods after a considerable year-to-date decline of 73%. Also, positive signals from hedge funds and investors are encouraging. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) have dropped more than 73% this year. Given the share price correction and the company’s future growth plans, the stock might be a good long-term investment opportunity now. Moreover, bullish signals from hedge funds help instill confidence in the stock.
tipranks.com
Here are 2 Stocks to Consider for a Rebound
Rebound rallies are tough to call ahead of time, but they offer tremendous profit potential if you catch them early on. Even after being bruised and battered, Teladoc and QuantumScape stock have the signs of life that make them ideal comeback candidates. When a stock is down 60% or more,...
FDA approves 1st drug to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first drug to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes. The drug, called Tzield, is a monoclonal antibody injection. It’s been approved for people ages 8 and older who have early signs of Type 1 diabetes. Nearly 2 million people...
tipranks.com
FUTU Rises on Strong Q3 Showing
Shares of digital brokerage and wealth management services provider Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) are rising in the pre-market session today after the company delivered better-than-expected third-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 11.5% year-over-year to $247.9 million, comfortably outperforming estimates by ~$19.7 million. EPADS at $0.68 too, rose past expectations by $0.010. Impressively, total...
Comments / 0