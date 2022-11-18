Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Sony Honda Mobility has a (not so secret) weapon to challenge Tesla in the EV market
Sony Honda Mobility, the joint electric vehicle venture, has significant plans to compete in the growing EV market. Although the JV doesn’t have an EV model to show yet, the partners are already looking for ways to challenge top EV makers like Tesla by centering it around entertainment, which Sony is known for.
electrek.co
An electric Volkswagen pickup? New global head says not this decade
As more and more all-electric pickup trucks make their way to the US market, those consumers holding out for a Volkswagen branded model may need to let go and look elsewhere. According to Volkswagen’s new global head of passenger cars, an electric pickup truck is not a priority at the moment, despite comments from the German automaker’s newly appointed head of North America validating such desires.
iPhone Might Be The Best Choice If You Are Looking At The Fastest 5G Phone, Says Research
A new study has found that Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhones are significantly ahead of smartphones operated by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Android, in terms of fastest 5G speed in the U.S. and U.K. What Happened: On Monday, Ookla, an internet connectivity testing company, published a report providing insights on the...
OECD forecast: High rates, inflation to slow world growth
Hobbled by high interest rates, punishing inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine, the world economy is expected to eke out only modest growth this year and to expand even more tepidly in 2023
electrek.co
I bought this 5-seater electric boat on Alibaba for $1,080. Am I crazy?
Oops, I did it again. I bought another quirky, cheap, yet kind of awesome-looking electric vehicle on the Chinese mega-shopping site Alibaba. This time it was a five-seater electric boat. Here’s how it happened. You may or may not be familiar with my weekly tongue-in-cheek column The Awesomely Weird...
electrek.co
U-Boat Worx’s all-electric Super Sub can now cruise faster than a dolphin
Watch out Flipper. U-Boat Worx has announced major performance improvements to its fully-electric, three-passenger Super Sub, donning it “the most flow-dynamic submersible the world has ever seen.” With these improvements to flow dynamics, U-Boat Worx states the electric sub is now 3-4 knots faster than the cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin.
