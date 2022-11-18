ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

electrek.co

Sony Honda Mobility has a (not so secret) weapon to challenge Tesla in the EV market

Sony Honda Mobility, the joint electric vehicle venture, has significant plans to compete in the growing EV market. Although the JV doesn’t have an EV model to show yet, the partners are already looking for ways to challenge top EV makers like Tesla by centering it around entertainment, which Sony is known for.
An electric Volkswagen pickup? New global head says not this decade

As more and more all-electric pickup trucks make their way to the US market, those consumers holding out for a Volkswagen branded model may need to let go and look elsewhere. According to Volkswagen’s new global head of passenger cars, an electric pickup truck is not a priority at the moment, despite comments from the German automaker’s newly appointed head of North America validating such desires.
I bought this 5-seater electric boat on Alibaba for $1,080. Am I crazy?

Oops, I did it again. I bought another quirky, cheap, yet kind of awesome-looking electric vehicle on the Chinese mega-shopping site Alibaba. This time it was a five-seater electric boat. Here’s how it happened. You may or may not be familiar with my weekly tongue-in-cheek column The Awesomely Weird...
U-Boat Worx’s all-electric Super Sub can now cruise faster than a dolphin

Watch out Flipper. U-Boat Worx has announced major performance improvements to its fully-electric, three-passenger Super Sub, donning it “the most flow-dynamic submersible the world has ever seen.” With these improvements to flow dynamics, U-Boat Worx states the electric sub is now 3-4 knots faster than the cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin.

